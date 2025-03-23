2025 Mizzou Basketball Offseason Tracker: Who's Returning for 2025-2026?
The Missouri Tigers now turn the page to the offseason, ending their 2024-2025 campaign with a loss to Drake in Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament.
It will be the fourth year for head coach Dennis Gates, who has had plenty of success as a recruiter with high school prospects and through the transfer portal through his time with the program.
However, fans are waiting for that to translate to postseason success. The farthest Missouri has gone in the postseason under Gates has been Round 2 of the NCAA Tournament in the 2022-2023 season, where the Tigers fell to Princeton.
Gates and the Tigers are entering a crucial offseason, as the program will be losing three of its top five scorers from last season, and all three of its team captains.
However, Missouri does have a young group that can turn into a nucleus for the team to build on. Namely, forward Mark Mitchell, the Tigers' leading scorer last year, will have a year of eligibility to utilize.
Behind him is two players who started as sophomores in Trent Pierce and Anthony Robinson, who was named to the SEC All-Defensive team.
Missouri will also look to see key development from its 2024 freshmen class, rated by 247Sports as the 14th-best in the country.
Missouri does expect to bring in at least two new freshman too, with four-star prospect Aaron Rowe and three-star forward Nicholas Randall both signing National Letter of Intent.
But, in this day of college athletics, there's no guarantee of any roster turnover. Gates and the rest of his coaching staff will have to 're-recruit' their returning roster in order to prevent them from departing through the transfer poral
To keep track of all of the offseason movement, follow this post.
Key Offseason Dates and Deadlines:
March 24-April 22: Transfer portal opens
Players can officially enter the transfer portal beginning on March 24. Many will choose to announce their decision to do so before the window officially opens. Teams can still acquire players after the April 24 deadline. That deadline is just the final day players can enter the portal.
April 26: Deadline to declare for 2025 NBA draft
The NBA draft isn't until June 25, but players must enter by this April 26 deadline. A player must be at least 19 years of age during the calendar year of the draft to be eligible.
April 26-May 21: Regular National Signing period
Unsigned prospects in the high school Class of 2025 must sign with a school during this period.
This story will be updated as new updates are learned.
Roster Movement
Expiring Eligibility/Graduating
G, Tamar Bates
G, Caleb Grill
C, Josh Gray
G, Tony Perkins
G, Marques Warrick
G, Jeremy Sanchez
Transfer Portal Additions
Transfer Portal Departures
Announced Plans to Return
F, Jacob Crews - utilizing additional JUCO year of eligibility: READ