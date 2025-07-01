Mizzou Central

Mizzou Lands Commitment of 4-Star 2027 Guard Scottie Adkinson

The Tigers are getting their 2027 class started early, with the commitment of an in-state point guard.

Michael Stamps

Feb 12, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of a ball going through the net during the second half between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of a ball going through the net during the second half between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Dennis Gates and the Missouri Tigers have landed the commitment of four-star 2027 point guard Scottie Adkinson, according to Joe Tipton. This is the first commitment in the class of 2027 for the Tigers.

Adkinson is ranked as the No. 37 player in the country, according to composite rankings. He's also the third-best combo guard in the country and the second-best player in Missouri, behind Link Academy point guard Davin Thompson.

He's a native of St. Louis and plays for Webster Groves High School. He holds offers from Illinois, Iowa, Louisville, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Adkinson was in Columbia too many times to count for unofficial visits this past season, so seeing him come onboard with Missouri's class isn't much of a surprise. There is still plenty of time before the class of 2027 gets to campus, but an early commitment is a good sign for Gates.

Despite being an early decision, Adkinson is one of the highest-ranked prospects in the country and is one of the best at his position. The rankings have only been out for a few months in the 2027 class, but he certainly has a good start on that front.

That being said, there is still a focus on the class of 2026, before anything. Multiple targets are gearing up for official visits during the school year in late September, all of which are at least rated with four stars. Five-star forward Toni Bryant is the most exciting of the bunch, with offers from all over the country.

Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball. Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska.

