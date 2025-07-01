Mizzou Lands Commitment of 4-Star 2027 Guard Scottie Adkinson
Dennis Gates and the Missouri Tigers have landed the commitment of four-star 2027 point guard Scottie Adkinson, according to Joe Tipton. This is the first commitment in the class of 2027 for the Tigers.
Adkinson is ranked as the No. 37 player in the country, according to composite rankings. He's also the third-best combo guard in the country and the second-best player in Missouri, behind Link Academy point guard Davin Thompson.
He's a native of St. Louis and plays for Webster Groves High School. He holds offers from Illinois, Iowa, Louisville, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
Adkinson was in Columbia too many times to count for unofficial visits this past season, so seeing him come onboard with Missouri's class isn't much of a surprise. There is still plenty of time before the class of 2027 gets to campus, but an early commitment is a good sign for Gates.
Despite being an early decision, Adkinson is one of the highest-ranked prospects in the country and is one of the best at his position. The rankings have only been out for a few months in the 2027 class, but he certainly has a good start on that front.
That being said, there is still a focus on the class of 2026, before anything. Multiple targets are gearing up for official visits during the school year in late September, all of which are at least rated with four stars. Five-star forward Toni Bryant is the most exciting of the bunch, with offers from all over the country.