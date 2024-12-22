Mizzou Loses at Buzzer to Illinois in Braggin' Rights Game
ST. LOUIS — The energy in the arena for the annual Braggin' Rights game takes dramatic, see-saw swings. It's not a rollercoaster, but rather a unpredictable ship crashing through waves.
Missouri got seasick Sunday against Illinois, falling 80-77. Its the first loss for Missouri since opening the season with a loss at Memphis.
The first half was predictable and characteristic of both teams — Missouri forced 11 turnovers, but Illinois led the rebound battle 23-to-9. The second half was anything but predictable, featuring five different lead changes in the final five minutes.
The Tigers rocked back and forth in the second half. After Mark Mitchell's two-point make brought the Tigers within two at the 9:50 mark, Illinois quickly sailed to take a 10-point lead at the 6:33 mark, its largest lead of the game up to that point.
Missouri responded with 11 unanswered points to take a 68-67 lead with 4:13 remaining, its first lead of the game since the 4:48 mark of the first half.
Scoring runs of five points from Illinois and four from Missouri tied the game at 72 with 2:29 remaining. After a collision that sent Tamar Bates sliding out of bounds, Illinois took over
It was a great setup for Kasparas Jakucionis to sink his third three-point make of the game to break the tie with 2:01 remaining.
It was an even better setup for Tamar Bates to tie it again at 75 with 1:14 remaining with Missouri's second succesful three-point shot of the second half.
Exchanging free-throws in the final minute, Illinois' Kylan Boswell first made both of his, followed by Missouri's Jacob Crews also sinking both of his with ease, unbothered by the opposing crowds at their backs.
Boswell headed back to the line with eight seconds remaining, making his first, but missing his second to give Missouri the opportunity to close the three-point deficit in the final eight seconds.
But Crews' three-point shot hung in the air for what felt like minutes, falling short of the basket.
If Illinois was looking to follow the Dennis Gates playbook to success — efficiency from the free-throw line and winning the rebound battle — the Fighting Illini accomplished that. Illinois made all but one of their 23 shots from the free-throw line, and won the rebound battle 42-to-30.
The game might as well have been decided at the free-throw line. A combined 28 personal fouls were called in the second half alone.
Missouri wasn't perfect like Illinois, but did still make 28 of its 33 free-throw attempts.
Sunday's game was even more important for both team than even your typical rivalry game. It marked the last chance for both teams in non-conference play to earn a statement win that would be near the top of the resume come March.
For Missouri, a win over its neighbors to the east would've proved vital in a stacked SEC conference. It would've proved its win over Kansas was a true showing of this team.
Missouri will next close out non-conference play by hosting Alabama State Monday, Dec. 30. It begins SEC play Jan 4., travelling to play No. 2 Auburn.