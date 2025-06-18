Mizzou Men's Basketball Releases 2025-26 Schedule
The complete schedule for the Missouri Tigers' college basketball season for the 2025-26 year is now official from top to bottom, including non-conference opponents.
The schedule includes 13 non-conference opponents, featuring battles with Kansas, Illinois, Minnesota and Notre Dame for the SEC vs. ACC challenge. Dennis Gates and the Missouri Tigers will kick their season off in Washington, D.C., against Howard on November 3, followed by a plethora of home games, seven straight, to be exact.
Per tradition, the Tigers will take on Illinois at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, but will also face the Kansas Jayhawks at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Their matchup against Illinois is the last non-conference game before heading into SEC play.
As of now, there isn't much detailed information about Missouri's SEC portion of the schedule. That information should come out as the season comes closer, but for now, it's just a list of future opponents.
Here's a look at each opponent Missouri will face in the non-conference part of the season, along with the opponents they'll face in the SEC:
Mizzou basketball schedule
Nov 3: at Howard
Nov 7: vs. Southeast Missouri State
Nov. 9: vs. VMI
Nov. 12: vs Minnesota
Nov. 17: vs. Prairie View A&M
Nov. 20: vs. South Dakota
Nov. 25: vs. South Carolina State
Nov. 28: vs. Cleveland State
Dec. 2: at Notre Dame (SEC/ACC Challenge)
Dec. 7: vs. Kansas in Kansas City
Dec. 11: vs. Alabama State
Dec. 14: vs. Bethune-Cookman
Dec. 22: vs. Illinois in St. Louis
Conference home games
Arkansas
Auburn
Florida
Georgia
Mississippi State
Oklahoma
Tennessee
Texas
Vanderbilt
Conference road games
Alabama
Arkansas
Kentucky
LSU
Ole Miss
Mississippi State
Oklahoma
South Carolina
Texas A&M