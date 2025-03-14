Mizzou's Gates Delivers Update on Injury Status of Mark Mitchell
Following an 85-73 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the second round of the SEC tournament, Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates delivered a health update about forward Mark Mitchell. The star forward left the game early for the Tigers, leaving Missouri without its leading scorer.
"I don't even know what happened, to be honest with you," Gates said following the victory. "I'm saying that honestly. I just take and adhere to what our doctors and our trainers say. I don't question those individuals at all."
With what the Tigers had going for them, maybe putting Mitchell back into the game was a risk. If he wasn't fully healthy and could risk re-injuring himself, that could've been to the detriment of the team. Because of that, he decided to stay aside and let the players available take over.
"Mark knows what he can and cannot do," Gates said. "He didn't want to put our team in a disadvantage if he's not at 100%. So at the end of the day, he trusted our substitutions and our depth, and he just didn't put himself back into the game."
Gates is also unaware of the extent of the injury at this time. Mitchell left the game with 5:58 in the first half with an apparent lower-body injury and did not return.
The former Duke transfer scored only seven points and grabbed a single rebound during his time on the court. All of his scoring came in the first half before he exited the game and he only played in 12 minutes. Despite exiting the game, the Tigers still managed to pull out a win without one of their highest impact offensive players.
In his absence, backup forward Aidan Shaw entered the game, who was once a regular rotation member a season ago. Shaw scored three points and grabbed four rebounds in 12 minutes of game play, stepping up big without the star forward in the game.
In even more impressive fashion, the Tigers managed to out-rebound Mississippi State with Mitchell gone, who is second on the team in rebounds per game. Missouri won the battle 43-35, which was likely an emphasis during preparation for the matchup.
The Tigers now take on the Florida Gators at 6:00 p.m. CST on Friday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.