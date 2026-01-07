Missouri Set to Host Elite 2028 Shooting Guard Prospect

Since taking over in 2022, Missouri head basketball coach Dennis Gates has been a force on the recruiting trail, welcoming high level talent in each of his three classes up to this point. Most recently, the Tigers secured the No. 6 ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2026, according to 247Sports, and are now expected to host an elite 2028 prospect for an unofficial visit.

4-Star shooting guard Keaton Murry from Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma is set to make the trip to Columbia on January 24, according to Dushawn London of 247Sports.

Visit News: Keaton Murry, the No. 60 overall prospect in the class of 2028, has scheduled two game day unofficial visits, source tells @247Sports



Missouri: January 24th

TCU: February 7thhttps://t.co/dIGw3mSd7d pic.twitter.com/uUDkqoEjYd — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) January 7, 2026

The 6-foot-4, 170 lb. prospect is also visiting TCU this month, and is expected to do so before he heads to Missouri.

The current sophomore has put together a strong season for Putnam North so far, averaging 10.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists through 13 games. He is shooting at a 42 percent clip from the field and has been solid from beyond the arc as well, making 33 percent of his shots.

Murry is a very high ceiling prospect that has already shown many elite traits at a young age. Not only does he possess an impressive build and shooting percentage, but he is a physical defender around the perimeter that is an explosive athlete up and down the floor.

Although a decision is not expected from the 2028 talent for quite some time, Missouri making a strong early impression could certainly play into the Tigers' favor down the road.

Missouri is currently sitting at 11-3 through the first month of the 2025-26 season, with losses coming to Kansas, Notre Dame and Illinois. The Tigers kicked off conference play with an impressive win over reigning national champions Florida, but now is set to face Kentucky on January 7, fresh off the Wildcats' lopsided loss to Alabama.

If Mizzou is able to secure a win over Kentucky, it would be the first time the Tigers have opened 2-0 in conference play under Gates.

2026 Missouri Men's Basketball Signees

G Jason Crowe, Jr. 6-foot-3, 170 lbs. - Inglewood High School (Inglewood, California) PF Toni Bryant, 6-foot-9, 215 lbs. - Zephyrhills Christian Academy (Zephyrhills, Florida) SF Aidan Chronister, 6-foot-7, 180 lbs. - The New School (Fayetteville, Arkansas)

Read More from Missouri Tigers on SI...