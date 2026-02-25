Mizzou's Season-Long Evolution at the Forefront of Victory Against Tennessee

COLUMBIA, Mo. — From T.O. Barrett's astonishing entrance into the starting lineup seven games into SEC play to Trent Burns' recent surge in playing time, the Missouri Tigers have continuously evolved throughout the 2025-26 season. Following a 17-point loss to unranked Texas at home, the Tigers gave 7-foot-5 Trent Burns 16 more minutes against No. 19 Vanderbilt, marking a career-high. The unpredictability from Missouri is a testament to how well the team can adapt.

In Missouri's 73-69 victory against No. 22 Tennessee, that season-long trend of adaptability persisted in Columbia, Missouri, with Barrett acting as the front man for the ever-progressing Tigers. The sophomore guard led the Tigers in scoring with a career-high 28 points.

"Everyone took a back seat to allow T.O. to make sure he had the ball in his hands and that's an unselfish team," head coach Dennis Gates said following the win. "That's a sign of a team that understands the game, but also a team that wants to win."

Barrett alone put on a display of a completely different Missouri team than they were a month ago inside Mizzou Arena in one of the most pivotal games of the season.

Burns also continued his recent progression toward becoming a consistent rotational center, posting a career-high 18 minutes and recording a team-leading four steals, which were his first of the season. Burns led the team in rebounds as well, grabbing seven off the bench.



"Burns with his length made them a little hesitant around the rim, even some of the guards, with some of the passes and drop coverage," senior forward Mark Mitchell said.

Mitchell attributed Missouri's 15 forced turnovers to the strong bench presence from Burns and junior guard Anthony Robinson II. Robinson had eight points in an improved offensive outing and his defensive presence and offensive integrity were a major factor, leading to a critical 28 minutes of play.



With Robinson growing more comfortable in his role as a sixth man for the Tigers, Missouri is inching toward having more depth at the guard position, which can help closeout games like the one against Tennessee.

"These guys executed," Gates said. "With our defensive backcourt, T.O. Barrett, Ant Robinson, two of the best on-ball defenders in our league and they were able to cause their problems."

The dynamic backcourt of Barrett and Robinson forced the most Tennessee turnovers since Jan. 31.

Mitchell, a constant for the Tigers, added 23 points on 13 shot attempts and went 7-for-9 from the free-throw line. The Tigers' typical go-to man has changed his playstyle to fit their recent bill. Instead of constantly driving or attacking the rim, Mitchell has taken fewer shots and facilitated more to his teammates, leading to a much more dynamic offense.



Missouri's second-leading scorer in the season, senior guard Jayden Stone, finished the night with a season-low 0 points. The outing said less about Stone and more about the Tigers' diversity.



"Being able to beat a top-25 team without Jayden Stone hitting one field goal is a tremendous thing," Gates said, "Our ball handling against those guards and going downhill, that's what we had to do to win the game."

Despite the victory and successful mid-game adjustments, Gates believes this isn't necessarily the best version of Missouri Tigers basketball. In fact, they may just be scratching the surface.



"Since we've had the valuable parts of Trent Pierce and Jayden Stone, we're 12... 13...14 games in," Gates said. "So when you shift the calendar and you look at it from that perspective, you have a team that's now starting to gel. Trying to figure out roles is no longer, these guys have accepted their roles."

For a team, in Gates' eyes, that has the same experience playing together that most teams had in December, the win against Tennessee looks even more impressive.



Nothing is guaranteed near the end of February, but this victory was crucial for the Tigers' hopes to make it to the Big Dance. From Barrett's career night to a SEC season-high for Missouri in steals, Missouri's improvements are coming at just the right time.

