Mizzou Set to Host 4-Star Forward on Official Visit
Dennis Gates and the Missouri Tigers are getting four-star 2026 forward Aidan Chronister on an official visit on September 20, 2025, according to Joe Tipton.
After an early visit to campus in the middle of the season, Chronister is slated to return to Columbia for an official. The 6-foot-7, 170-pound forward has seen a rise in recruiting rankings in recent months and the Tigers will reap the benefits of it.
Chronister is the 74th-best player in the country, according to 247Sports composite rankings. He's also the 27th-best small forward and fourth-best player in the state of Kansas. He currently plays for Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, but is from Rogers, Arkansas.
The Arkansas native is seeing plenty of interest across the country, including offers from Arkansas, Creighton, Oklahoma, Indiana, Nebraska and more. Despite the long offer list, Missouri is the only public official visit Chronister has scheduled with a team.
Missouri adding Chronister to a list of official visits shows that Gates and his staff are gearing up for a big 2026 class. The Tigers are slated to host five-star forward Toni Bryant shortly before bringing Chronister on campus and are also awaiting the commitment of four-star forward JJ Andrews, who's slated to make a decision over the next few weeks.
The Tigers are also involved with four-star forwards Ethan Taylor and Tristan Reed, along with four-star forward Sheek Pearson. There is an expectation that Pearson will not land with the Tigers and that Iowa State and Marquette are the teams in the lead for his recruitment.