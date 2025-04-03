Mizzou Showing Interest in Wichita State Forward
The Missouri Tigers have reached out to Wichita State forward Corey Washington Jr. in the transfer portal, per Sam Kayser. Washington entered the transfer portal early on April 3 and quickly garnered interest from Power 5 schools. The schools that reached out early on include:
Cincinnati
Memphis
Xavier
Seton Hall
Ole Miss
Mississippi State
Virginia Tech
Creighton
UCF
Temple
SMU
USC
UNLV
Northwestern
Tulane
UAB
Washington averaged 13.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game this season for the Shockers and shot 44.8% from the field and 34.7% from three. He previously played two seasons for Saint Peter's, where he averaged 6.8 points per game during his freshman season and 15.9 the year after.
The Little Rock, Arkansas native was a key contributor for the Shockers this season, averaging the second most points, rebounds and steals per game for them this season. Despite only one season in Wichita, he managed to make a huge impact.
The Tigers still only have one addition in the transfer portal, showing their willingness to be patient and wait for the best players to become available. That one addition is former Loyola Marymount transfer Jevon Porter, the younger brother of Michael Porter Jr.
Dennis Gates and his staff are getting involved with players, some of which are very talented, but there's only been one commitment so far. Players like Arizona State's Jayden Quaintance, Colorado State's Kyan Evans, UCLA's Sebastian Mack and North Carolina's Jalen Washington all seem like viable options the Tigers could still end up landing.
They did just miss on East Tennessee State guard Quimari Peterson, who's headed to Washington, as well as Charlotte guard Nik Graves who's going to Creighton.