Sankey Gives Update on Decision-Making Process for Permanent SEC Opponents: The Buzz
While in Columbia to catch a look at the Missouri Tigers' victory over the Kansas Jayhawks in Week 2, Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey addressed the media.
His comments included more clarification on how the SEC will choose the three permanent opponents teams will face in the new scheduling format, which kicks in next season.
This offseason, the SEC announced it would be moving to a nine-game conference schedule, adding on another conference game after years of debate. Included in this format will be three permanent opponents assigned to teams every season.
The SEC has announced that things like rivalries and geography will play parts in determining who those opponents are. But Sankey explained Saturday how competitive balance will also play a role, assuring no team's slate of three opponents is consistently much more difficult than another team's.
"Right after expansion in 2021, working with our athletics directors, all 16, we asked about priorities — fairness and balance we're a part of that, so the competitive piece," Sankey said. "But also seeing people (teams) with much greater frequency in the divisional (format)."
Sankey also gave an updated timeline on when those three permanent opponents will be announced for each team, saying the league expects to have the decisions made and announced "sooner rather than later." Missouri director of athletics Laird Veatch said on "The Paul Finebaum Show" Saturday that he expects to know who those opponents will be near the end of the 2025 regular season.
Sankey also clarified a way in which the opponent setup will be different than formats the SEC has had before that also included permanent opponents. Instead of teams being locked into match ups, the league will evaluate the three yearly opponents after every four years.
But expect the top rivalries to stay intact each season.
"There our some of these annual opponents that will remain and those are not up for debate," Sankey said.
Sankey also laid out how with the new format, every SEC team will face one another every two years. Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz has been in support of the addition of another conference game for years.
Watch Sankey's full press conference at Missouri with the link below.
Here's the buzz for Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.
Saturday's Mizzou Results
Football won 42-31 over Kansas - RECAP
Sunday's Mizzou Schedule
- Soccer vs. Kansas City at 7 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats
SEC News:
Alabama Bounces Back With a Flawless Effort Against Louisiana-Monroe
Vanderbilt Football Makes Statement By Blowing Out Virginia Tech
Did you notice?
- Toni Bryant, a five-star power forward from Florida, took an official visit to Missouri over the weekend. He enjoyed the football game against Kansas with head coach Dennis Gates and assistant Kyle Smithpeters.
- Several football recruits also took visits to Missouri for the game.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
“I am really blessed to be able to come out of my area and do something that not really many people have the opportunity to do.”- Shane Ray
On this day in Mizzou history...
September 7, 1960: Dick Cochran won an Olympic bronze medal in discus during the Rome Summer Games.
Check out our social media...
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube