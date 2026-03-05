Mizzou Women's Basketball Bounced in Round One of SEC Tournament

In the Southeastern Conference Tournament, there is elite-level competition from the opening tip-off of round one. Factor in NCAA Tournament implications and teams fighting to keep their seasons alive, and the event results in a brutal gauntlet packed with intense matchups through every single game. The opening Round closed with No. 14 Missouri (16-16, 4-12 in SEC) doing battle with No. 11 Alabama (22-9, 7-9) as the Crimson Tide secured its spot on Day 2 with a 65-48 victory over the Tigers.

It was do-or-die for Missouri, which needed to run the table and win the whole tournament to earn an NCAA Tournament bid, while Alabama is a projected six-seed by ESPN. A loss to the Tigers would have significantly damaged the Tide's seeding.

Playing the nightcap, both teams watched as three of their conference foes had already fallen before they could even take the floor. With the entire day watching from the sidelines, the high stakes and anticipation yielded a defensive slugfest, which fell in favor of the deeper and more physically demanding squad.

Missouri's season can be defined by the limitations of its roster. The lack of depth and lack of size have plagued the Tigers all season. Head Coach Kellie Harper joined the fray late in the transfer portal cycle, with many of the premier bigs already snatched up by competing programs. Jordana Resima was the lone center to join the roster. She was often the x-factor for Missouri.

Resima's presence was essential to a three-game winning streak across the mid-way point of conference play. Alternatively, a lingering injury since then has been crucial to Missouri's late-season spiral. Including the conference tournament loss to Alabama, Missouri closed the year on a seven-game losing streak.

In the absence of Reisma, Slaughter slotted into the role of Missouri's defacto big. Slaughter, a guard on an ideal roster, stepped up time and time again throughout the season, being Missouri's most consistent performer. She has totaled double-digit points in every single game of the season. The remarkable consistency resulted in an All-SEC Second Team nod. Her streak continued on Wednesday, scoring 11, but she struggled with efficiency in the loss.

Slaughter shot the ball at a 3-11 clip, and the team shot under 30 percent from the field. Shannon Dowell, the Tigers' second leading scorer, only posted 3 points. She did not make a single field goal, ultimately going 0-8 from the floor. Resima led the team in scoring. She recorded a team-best 15 points on 7-8 shooting.

Hounding defense from both squads was the trend of the day. To pair with the Tigers' rough shooting display, the Crimson Tide made 36 percent of their attempts. However, a relentless three-point shooting game plan paid dividends. Both sides shot below 30 percent from long range, with Missouri making 22 percent and the Tide sinking 29 percent. The difference is in volume. The Crimson Tide shoots 20 more triples than the Tigers, resulting in seven more makes.

Alabama led by 11 points at the break while holding Missouri to just 20 in the first half — a season worst. Resima was the only player with more than one field goal made in the first two frames. The Tigers' game plan out of the break was simple. Get the ball to Resima. She scored 7 points in the third period with the offense running directly through her.

Throughout the season, Reisma developed into a respectable long-range shooter. She drained one of the Tigers' four triples from the game in the third. This opened up the floor for Missouri and flustered the Crimson Tide. It seemed like the Tigers may have been turning the tide, with a potential upset on the horizon. Missouri made up significant ground, outscoring Alabama 17-10 in the third quarter, trailing by just four entering the final frame.

Unfortunately for the hopeful Missouri squad, the Tigers kicked too soon, and Alabama ran away with a commanding victory in the fourth. Alabama freshman Ace Austin was held scoreless through the opening three quarters, but erupted for 14 in the final period to lead all Crimson Tide in the final period. Austin drained 4 3-pointers to captain Alabama to victory and into the second round of the SEC Tournament

Read More Missouri Tigers News: