Mizzou Women's Basketball Lands First Commitment in 2026 Class
Missouri women's basketball has landed Cecilie Brandimore as its first commitment for the class of 2026, per her social media.
In 2024-2025, Brandimore averaged 26.5 points, 13.1 rebounds and 3 blocks per game at Franklin High School, earning First Team All-District honors, along with Tennessean Player of the Week honors four times. Entering her senior season, she's totaled 1,190 career points and 704 rebounds.
Brandimore has solid positioning on the glass, helping her further utilize her frame to outmatch opponents. Along with the size and strength, she possesses a soft touch in the paint, pouring in a variety of high and low post finishes around, over and through contact.
Brandimore stands at 6-foot-4 inches, which would tie Jordana Reisma for the tallest Tiger on the roster, and will provide sizeable front-court depth once she arrives to the Tigers. Brandimore is a Tennessee native, signifying Missouri head coach Kellie Harper may have initially found her through scouting in her Tennessee stint — where she coached five seasons before joining the Tigers.
Harper originally offered Brandimore a spot on the roster on May 27. She chose to commit to Missouri over other offers including Minnesota, Belmont and Navy.
Brandimore plays for the Kentucky Premiere in the 17U EYBL circuit, and was a three-sport athlete at Franklin High school, playing basketball, volleyball and flag football. She'll provide speed and athleticism in the front-court that Harper has emphasized her players having, focusing on positional size and transition ability.
To keep up with any other potential commitments, be sure to check our women's basketball offseason tracker.