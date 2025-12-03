Missouri Sportsbook Promos: Unlock up to $4,715 in Welcome Offers
Missouri sportsbook promos are now live, giving new bettors immediate access to a wide range of bonuses as the state’s online market goes live. Licensed operators are offering welcome packages worth up to $4,715, providing plenty of added value right from the start. Sign up, claim your rewards, and jump into betting with extra funds backing you from the beginning.
Pre-launch bonus
Promo Code
Min. Deposit
DraftKings
No code required
$5
BetMGM
SI1500
$10
FanDuel
No code required
$5
Fanatics Sportsbook
No code required
$10
Caesars Sportsbook
SIBONUSMO
$5
bet365
Bet $5, get $365 win or lose
No code required
$10
theScore Bet
Bet $10, get $100 in bonus bets if you win
No code required
$10
DraftKings Missouri welcome bonus
The DraftKings Missouri promo code offers new bettors a straightforward, high-value way to get started. Once you sign up and fund your account, you’ll unlock DraftKings’ welcome offer: Bet $5 and receive $300 in bonus bets instantly. Place your qualifying wager, and the bonus bets will hit your account right away, whether the bet wins or loses, giving you instant flexibility to explore any eligible market as Missouri sports betting launches. It’s a quick boost for anyone looking to begin with extra betting power.
Key details and terms for this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer:
- This promotion is open only to new Missouri users aged 21 or older.
- The welcome bonus remains available through Jan. 4, 2026.
- Anyone who previously collected a DraftKings pre-launch bonus is not eligible.
- Bonus bet payouts return winnings only and do not include the wager amount.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited.
BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus
Missouri bettors can activate the BetMGM Missouri bonus using code SI1500, unlocking one of the state’s top-value welcome offers. After registering and depositing at least $10, you’ll receive a second-chance first bet worth up to $1,500. If your initial wager loses, BetMGM refunds the full amount in bonus bets, giving you another shot to build momentum. If it wins, you keep the profits outright. It’s a strong safety net for anyone hoping to begin with added protection and early betting power.
Key terms to know for this BetMGM Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available only to new Missouri users aged 21 or older.
- A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the BetMGM welcome bonus.
- All bonus bets issued through this promotion expire seven days after they are credited.
- For the $1,500 first-bet offer, wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets — each valued at 20% of the stake — while wagers of $50 or less receive one bonus bet equal to the stake.
- Winnings earned from bonus bets include profit only and do not return the stake.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited to the account.
FanDuel Missouri welcome bonus
The FanDuel Missouri promo is straightforward to claim and doesn’t require a code. Just register through the approved links, make your first deposit, and place a $5 wager to unlock $300 in bonus bets — regardless of the outcome. It’s a fast, high-value offer that gives new bettors an easy way to dive in now that Missouri sports betting is officially live.
Key details and terms for this FanDuel Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available only to new Missouri users who are 21 years of age or older.
- Your first $5 cash wager automatically triggers $300 in bonus bets, which expire seven days after being credited to your account.
- The $300 in bonus bets is granted even if your qualifying wager results in a loss.
- Each player is limited to claiming only one new-user offer.
- This welcome bonus can be claimed through Dec. 21, 2025.
Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo offers new users two strong welcome bonuses to choose from. The main promotion is “Bet $30, Get $300 in FanCash.” After signing up, depositing at least $10, and placing a qualifying wager of $10 or more, you’ll receive a no-sweat bet each day for three days, with losses refunded as FanCash — up to $100 per day. Missouri bettors can also select a secondary offer that delivers 10 no-sweat bets across 10 days, plus $2,000 in FanCash after placing their first cash bet.
Key details for this Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo:
- This offer is available only to new Missouri users who are 21 years of age or older.
- Players may place one qualifying wager per day for up to three consecutive days, with each wager requiring a minimum of $10.
- Only wagers that lose qualify to earn FanCash; winning bets do not receive refunds.
- A maximum of $100 in FanCash is refunded per day.
- Daily wagers are optional, and any missed days cannot be recovered.
- All FanCash credits must be used within seven days of being issued.
Caesars Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
The Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code SIBONUSMO gives new users a simple, low-risk way to get started. Register, place a qualifying $5 wager, and if it wins, you’ll earn $150 in bonus bets. It’s an easy path for Missouri bettors to add extra value to their very first bet.
Key terms for this Caesars Missouri promo:
- This promotion is available exclusively to new Missouri users who are 21 years of age or older.
- Your first $5 cash wager must win to unlock the $150 in bonus bets.
- Each profit boost requires a minimum qualifying wager of $1 at odds of -500 or longer.
- The maximum stake allowed per profit boost is $25, and each token can generate up to $2,500 in additional winnings.
- All profit boost tokens must be used within 14 days of being credited to your account.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.