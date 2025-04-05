2025 Mizzou Women's Basketball Offseason Tracker: Who's In, Who's Out?
After suffering a first round loss to Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament, Missouri women's basketball season ended early once again.
The loss officially marked the end of the 15 season tenure for former Head Coach Robin Pingeton. While she once had success within the program, bringing her team to the NCAA Tournament in four consecutive seasons, the days of competitive postseason play from Missouri were long gone.
The Tigers last appearance in the big dance was in the 2019 season, in which they fell to Iowa in Round 2. Missouri hasn't secured a winning record in conference play since that same season, going hand-in-hand with its SEC Tournament record since the 2019-20 season, 1-5.
In search for the start of a new ear, Missouri hired Kellie Harper as the new head coach of the program. Harper comes with 20 seasons of head coaching experience - five of those in the SEC - and eight NCAA Tournament appearances.
Harper will have opportunities to revamp her roster, given that four of the top nine Tigers in minutes logged will be out of eligibility, two of which started at least 29 games in the 2024-2025 season.
For now, leading scorers Grace Slaughter and Ashton Judd remain with the team, serving as building blocks for a potential new-look Tigers squad.
Missouri will presumably add an incoming freshman to next season's roster, as three-star point guard Nikki Kerstein remains committed to Missouri, per 247 sports.
Given that the current Missouri roster was initially recruited by Pingeton, there's no guarantee every player sticks around for Harper's regime.
To keep updated on the Tiger's offseason movements, follow this post:
Key Offseason Dates:
March 24-April 22: Transfer Portal Opens
Within these dates, players can officially enter the portal. Players are still able to sign with teams following the April 22 date, but the window to enter the portal shuts by then.
April 1: Deadline to Enter WNBA Draft
While this did not effect currently rostered Tigers, it will certainly effect options in the portal. Players must have declared for the WNBA draft by April first, or if playing into the Elite 8 or further, to declare within 48 hours after their final game.
April 16-May 21: Regular Signing Period
Unsigned 2025 prospects' deadline to sign with a school.
This story will be updated as new updates are learned.
Roster Movement:
Expiring Eligibility/Graduating
G, Nyah Wilson
G, De'Myla Brown
F, Laniah Randle
F, Angelique Ngalakulondi
Transfer Portal Additions
N/A
Transfer Portal Departures
Junior G, Tilda Sjökvist - REPORT
Freshman G, Londyn Oliphant - REPORT
Sophomore F, Hilke Fildrappe - REPORT
Sophomore F, Lucija Milkovic - REPORT
Announced Plans to Return
N/A
Coaches
Arriving
Head Coach, Kellie Harper - READ
Assistant Coach, Jennifer Sullivan - READ
Assistant Coach, Kenzie Kostas - READ
Assistant Coach, Liza Fruendt - READ
Assitant Coach, Todd Schaefer - REPORT
Departing
Head Coach, Robin Pingeton, now with Wisconsin - READ
Assistant Coach, Chris Bracey, now with Wisconsin - REPORT
Assistant Coach, McGhee Mann, now with Wisconsin - REPORT