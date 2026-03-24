Mizzou Women's Basketball Season Ends With WBIT Loss to BYU

Missouri concludes its first season with Kellie Harper at the helm, boasting a .500 record for the first time since 2023-2023. A first-round victory in the Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament on Thursday marked the Tigers' final win of the season. Missouri knocked off Seton Hall for its first postseason win in three seasons, thus setting the stage for a Sweet Sixteen showdown with BYU.

The Cougars, owners of the top overall seed in the tournament, proved worthy of their seeding as they throttled the Tigers with a ferocious start. BYU overpowered the No. 4 seed Missouri, 93-75.

An electric all-around performance from BYU's sophomore guard Delaney Gibb was the driving force to topple the Tigers. Gibb piled up 27 points on an absurd 7-11 clip from long range while adding 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals.

Missouri's top scorer and veteran leader, Grace Slaughter, had a strong outing in her season finale, but could not keep pace with Gibb on Monday night. Slaughter managed 17 points to go along with 8 rebounds and 3 assists — all of which were team-highs. She also managed to sink three of six triples in the loss.

The game opened with the team's respective stars trading shots from beyond the arc. Gibb posted the first points of the game. Slaughter immediately respoded on the other end, signaling a back and forth contest that would never emerge.

The Tigers took their first and only lead of the day with Abbey Schreake sinking a go-ahead bucket less than two minutes into the game. The Cougars proceeded to close the quarter on a 25-2 run across the final eight and a half minutes of the frame, the final five of which Missouri did not score a single point.

The first quarter boat race ultimately determined the outcome of the game. Without the single lopsided period, Missouri outscored its opponent by three points. However, the game grew closer as the final clock ticked closer to zero.

BYU led by as much as 34 points with nine minutes remaining, but Missouri made up ground in garbage time. Despite the deficit, Missouri fought to the finish as the likes of seniors Jordana Reisma and Jayla Smith were playing their final moments of college basketball. Meanwhile, underclassmen like Chloe Sotell flashed their potential to help the team across future campaigns.

Sotell's biggest asset is her shooting capabilities. The marksmenship was on full display even in defeat as she made her 3-pointser at a 5-10 clip.

With the season entering hibernation, it will be intriguing to watch how Harper navigates a full offseason atop the Missouri program. She inherited a team that fielded just two active players form the prior season, yet the Tigers showed a willingness to compete with some of the top ranked schools in the country.

It seems that Harper has the program trending in the right direction. Several key contributors have the opportunity to return next year. Those who opt to return to Missouri will share the floor with the impressive incoming freshman class, which includes three top-100 players.

Harper will also likely turn to the transfer portal to fill in the gaps and round out the roster. Frontcourt depth will likely be an emphasis as it's often posed the biggest mismatch for Missouri once it reached conference play.

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