Mizzou Women's Basketball Star Talks the Program on Podcast: The Buzz
Missouri Tigers women's basketball forward Grace Slaughter appeared on the Sunflower Smack Show, and discussed dynamics of her teammates and coaches as she enters her junior season with the program.
A recap on Slaughter's talks about the offseason, changes the program has gone through:
On acclamating with a new team:
"I kind of think that's what Summer workouts are for. You get to get in a groove with playing with each other and getting to know each other on and off the court, which is important.
"We have a really fun, hard workout group of girls. I love being on the court with this team, they're super fun to play with. Coach Harper has made it clear she wants to play fast, she wants to play up-tempo. We've been practicing with a 12-second shot clock.
On how the coaching change affected her transfer portal mindset:
"It's a little nerve wracking just because you built that relationship with six years, if you want to include high school and eighth grade. So I was just very intrigued to see who Mizzou was going to hire. That's kind of when I talked with my family, that's what I think it was going to come down to –– who was Mizzou going to hire and put the hands of women's basketball in."
"When I heard it was coach Harper, it made me excited. Just knowing her history and knowing she'd been at Tennessee. She's had lot's of success as a player and as a coach."
"When I finally got to sit down and talk with her –– I think mid-to-late March –– she definitely helped make that decision a lot easier on me to stay when I heard her plan for Mizzou and what she wants to do here."
On summer workouts
"I love summer workouts... It's your time to get to know the other players, the new players, but also you get to work on your game and your craft. Getting to work with the new coaches has been a lot of fun this past summer (to) just see what their skill workouts are like."
"I do have my parents rebound for me, I set a goal –– I saw a player on the men's side, I think it was Creighton, had set this goal over the summer and I wanted to see if I could do it. His goal was to make 20,000 shots over the summer. I was like 'Oh my goodness, that sounds like a lot' –– which it is, but then I broke it down and that was about 1500 makes a week for 14 weeks, which if you break it down even more, it's 285 makes five days a week... it was kind of hard to do with the summer workouts, but it was very doable, I actually just finished it up this past Monday."
"You have a position coach, and that's who you need to go to to ask for workouts. With them, you can create a plan, you can be really specific. I know a lot of other places it's become more common to bring in your own trainer in to just be able to workout with. So I think it's quite different all over the place."
Tuesday's Mizzou schedule:
There are no games scheduled for today
Countdown to Mizzou Football's Season Opener:
2 days.
Did you notice?
- Former Missouri running back Nate Noel has been released by the Indianapolis Colts.
Former Missouri quarterback JR Blood is back with the Tigers, this time off the field.
- Missouri's football home opener has sold out.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
"If I told people I thought he was going to play like that, I'd be lying, and I'm not going to lie to you. I told many people behind the scenes that this guy is a remarkably talented athlete with remarkable poise. To play like that, first game, 18 years old, I'm just glad he's on my team, and I'm glad he's a freshman."- Gary Pinkel on Brad Smith
