Mizzou Women's Basketball Unveils Non-Conference Schedule
Missouri Tigers women's basketball has unveiled it's 2025-2026 non-conference schedule, confirming the now fully complete schedule for the upcoming season.
Non-Conference Schedule
- November 3 - vs. Central Arkansas
- November 6 - at Tulane
- November 11 - vs. Arkansas State
- November 15 - Kansas (Kansas City, Mo.)
- November 18 - vs. Southern Illinois
- November 20 - vs. Troy
- November 23 - Washington State (Orlando, Fla.)
- November 28 - Bradley (Ft. Myers, Fla.)
- November 29 - Northwestern (Ft. Myers, Fla.)
- December 4 - vs. California
- December 7 - vs. SIUE
- December 10 - vs. Illinois
- December 14 - at St. Louis
- December 21 - vs. Northern Alabama
- December 28 - vs. Kansas City
Important matchups
The Tigers open up with a winnable matchup against Central Arkansas. Missouri lost the season opener to Vermont last season, but did secure a win in the home opener over Southern University. Kicking off the Kellie Harper era in Columbia with a win would be an emphatic start to the program's new era.
The November 15th matchup against Kansas will have a gigantic red circle on the calendar, as the Tigers square off with their rivals in the regular season for the first time since the 2011-2012 season, which the Tigers stole in a 70-65 win in Lawrence. The two teams also matched up in the 2023 NIT Tournament, which the Jayhawks took down the Tigers 75-47.
In late November, the Tigers head down to Florida for a trio of games for various events. First, they'll take on Washington State in Orlando as part of the WBCA Showcase, in the World Wide of Sports Complex in Disney World. Then, they'll travel to the Fort Myers Tip-Off to play against Bradley and Northwestern.
Following the trip to Florida, the Tigers return home to host California as part of the annual SEC/ACC Challenge. Missouri beat Southern Methodist 68-61 in last season's challenge, but will be faced with a tough opponent in the Golden Bears on Dec. 4.
Lastly, the Tigers continue the Braggin' Rights series vs. Illinois, which was last played in the 2023-2024 season. Missouri won the last matchup 69-66, propelled by a career-high 20 points from then-Tiger Mama Dembele.
If the Tigers can take home wins in these important matchups, they'll be ready to confront a grueling SEC schedule.
Conference Schedule
- Jan. 1 - vs. Texs
- Jan. 4 - at Kentucky
- Jan. 8 - at Vanderbilt
- Jan. 12 - vs. Alabama
- Jan. 15 - vs. Arkansas
- Jan. 18 - at Florida
- Jan. 22 - vs. Ole Miss
- Jan. 25 - vs. Texas A&M
- Feb. 1 - at Mississippi State
- Feb. 5 - at Arkansas
- Feb. 8 - vs. Georgia
- Feb. 12 - at Tennessee
- Feb. 19 - vs. Auburn
- Feb. 22 - at LSU
- Feb. 26 - at South Carolina
- March 1 - vs Oklahoma
Postseason
- March 4-6 - SEC Tournament, Greensville, S.C.