No. 21 Mizzou Hosts Oklahoma: Starting Lineups, Streaming Information
The No. 21 ranked Missouri Tigers have another SEC battle lined up against the Oklahoma Sooners. The Tigers are searching for a win after dropping two straight conference games.
Missouri is in the middle of a two-game skid but shouldn't show signs of concern yet. Those two losses came against top 10 opponents, on the road against Tennessee and home against the Texas A&M Aggies.
Oklahoma is in a different boat. After starting its non-conference part of the schedule undefeated, the Sooners have dropped seven conference games. They've also faced the gauntlet of top-ranked SEC teams, most recently losing back-to-back games to Auburn and Tennessee.
Though they are two of the best teams in the country, the Sooners were defeated by hefty margins, 28 and 18, to Auburn and Tennessee. They've struggled to find consistent form in its first season in the SEC, only holding wins over South Carolina, Arkansas and Vanderbilt.
The Tigers also have an important task at hand. They've emerged as one of the most surprising teams in the country, but not allowing its last two losses to compound will prove critical in staying on a good track toward March Madness.
Right now, the Tigers are projected to be a seven-seed in the NCAA Tournament, facing No. 10-seeded Nebraska in the South region. They were as high as a five seed after its road win over Mississippi State, but recent losses have caused a slide. A win tonight will be crucial in increasing its seed once again.
Below is full information for the game, including the starting lineups, streaming and radio information.
Starting Lineups
Missouri
G - Anthony Robinson II
G- Tamar Bates
G- Tony Perkins
F- Trent Pierce
F- Mark Mitchell
Oklahoma
G- Jeremiah Fears
G- Brycen Goodine
G- Duke Miles
F- Sam Godwin
F- Jalon Moore
Availability Report
Missouri
C, Trent Burns - OUT
Burns has been hurt the entire season and has still yet to play a game for the Tigers.
Oklahoma
All players available
How to Watch: Missouri at Oklahoma
Who: No. 21 Missouri Tigers (17-6, 6-4 SEC) against the Oklahoma Sooners (16-7, 3-7 SEC)
When: Wednesday, Feb. 12, 8:00 p.m. CT
Where: Mizzou Arena
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Sirus XM: 190 or 392
Series History: Oklahoma leads 97-115