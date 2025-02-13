Mizzou Central

No. 21 Mizzou Hosts Oklahoma: Starting Lineups, Streaming Information

Full information for another SEC test between the Missouri Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners.

Feb 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Anthony Robinson II (0) passes the ball during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The No. 21 ranked Missouri Tigers have another SEC battle lined up against the Oklahoma Sooners. The Tigers are searching for a win after dropping two straight conference games.

Missouri is in the middle of a two-game skid but shouldn't show signs of concern yet. Those two losses came against top 10 opponents, on the road against Tennessee and home against the Texas A&M Aggies.

Oklahoma is in a different boat. After starting its non-conference part of the schedule undefeated, the Sooners have dropped seven conference games. They've also faced the gauntlet of top-ranked SEC teams, most recently losing back-to-back games to Auburn and Tennessee.

Though they are two of the best teams in the country, the Sooners were defeated by hefty margins, 28 and 18, to Auburn and Tennessee. They've struggled to find consistent form in its first season in the SEC, only holding wins over South Carolina, Arkansas and Vanderbilt.

The Tigers also have an important task at hand. They've emerged as one of the most surprising teams in the country, but not allowing its last two losses to compound will prove critical in staying on a good track toward March Madness.

Right now, the Tigers are projected to be a seven-seed in the NCAA Tournament, facing No. 10-seeded Nebraska in the South region. They were as high as a five seed after its road win over Mississippi State, but recent losses have caused a slide. A win tonight will be crucial in increasing its seed once again.

Below is full information for the game, including the starting lineups, streaming and radio information.

Starting Lineups

Missouri
G - Anthony Robinson II
G- Tamar Bates
G- Tony Perkins
F- Trent Pierce
F- Mark Mitchell

Oklahoma
G- Jeremiah Fears
G- Brycen Goodine
G- Duke Miles
F- Sam Godwin
F- Jalon Moore

Availability Report

Missouri

C, Trent Burns - OUT

Burns has been hurt the entire season and has still yet to play a game for the Tigers.

Oklahoma

All players available

How to Watch: Missouri at Oklahoma

Who: No. 21 Missouri Tigers (17-6, 6-4 SEC) against the Oklahoma Sooners (16-7, 3-7 SEC)

When: Wednesday, Feb. 12, 8:00 p.m. CT

Where: Mizzou Arena

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Sirus XM: 190 or 392

Series History: Oklahoma leads 97-115

