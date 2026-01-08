Outlook for Mizzou's Season Has Completely Changed After 2-0 SEC Start

The state of Missouri basketball on Dec. 22 was extremely bleak.

The Tigers made history in all the wrong ways against then-No. 20 Illinois in the annual Braggin' Rights matchup. The 91-48 loss was the most lopsided game ever in a series that dates back to 1932. It was the first time under head coach Dennis Gates that Missouri scored fewer than 50 points in a game.



Just over two weeks prior, Missouri suffered a loss to Notre Dame and a 20-point blowout defeat to then-No. 22 Kansas.

Entering SEC play, a conference slate as dreadful as the winless one in 2022-23 didn't seem to be completely out of the question. It felt far-fetched to even consider Missouri's chances at the NCAA Tournament at that point.

But, two games into conference play, Missouri has now accomplished two things no other team in program history has accomplished: starting SEC play 2-0 and winning at Rupp Arena.

Through non-conference play, Missouri looked like a team that not only had struggles, but was easy to break. A run in the middle of the game or a late-game effort felt like a tsunami for the Tigers to oveecome in December.

But in wins against Florida and Kentucky, Missouri has been able to withstand the storm.



Against Florida, Missouri came out on top of a back-and-forth second half after trailing by one with 3:37 remaining. Against Kentucky, Missouri was outscored 17-7 through a five-minute stretch in the second half, leading to the Tigers trailing 66-58 with 4:37 remaining. But then the Tigers outscored Kentucky 15-2 in the final 4:30 of play.

The new-found resilience has come from the bruises the Tigers took earlier in the season. They have some calluses on their hand now.

"I saw these guys embrace every challenge without fear," Gates said in a virtual press conference Tuesday. "I think that's very important when you have a team that goes through different situations that our team has gone through."

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates talks to his players during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

There's also the fact that Missouri has had two key players return from injury, with guard Jayden Stone and forward Trent Pierce returning to the court after both missing significant time. Stone showed his electric scoring ability in non-conference play, but the impact Pierce would make was a question.



Pierce, a four-star prospect out of high school, never quite reached the status of his potential in his first two seasons. Two games into his season, he's proving to be a difference maker. In the two games, he's scored a total of 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

With the return of Stone and Pierce putting the rest of the roster back in position and opening opportunities for others on the court, there's room for the team to continue to grow.

"I want our team to show steady improvements, not just sharp improvements where it's noticeable, but gradual improvements in different areas of basketball that allow us to go out and perform," Gates said.

The two-win start shouldn't be taken as a sign that all is right in the world for the Tigers. The win over Kentucky wasn't the best performance for Missouri, though the comeback was undeniably impressive. Plus, who's to say how much of a stamp on the resume either of these opponents will be come March.

But, Missouri has quickly put its season back on track and earned two important wins in a SEC slate where they still have a lot of ground to make up.

