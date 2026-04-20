Mizzou Forward Jevon Porter Seeking Medical Waiver, Enters Portal

Missouri forward Jevon Porter has entered the transfer portal, per a report from Sam Kayser of League Ready. In order to play for a new team, he'll need to be granted an additional year through a medical redshirt, which he also applied for, according to the same report.

Porter will not automatically qualify for a medical redshirt, as he played in 36.3% (12 of 33) of Missouri's games in 2025-26. In order to automatically earn a medical redshirt, players need to play in less than 30% of a team's games.

Porter missed all of conference play, along with the Tigers' loss to Illinois, with a leg injury he suffered in practice in the week leading up to the game against Illinois.



Porter is the second Missouri player to enter the portal with the hopes of gaining an additional year of eligibility, joining forward Jacob Crews.

Porter transferred to Missouri for his senior season after spending his junior year at Loyola Marymount, and the first two years of his career at Pepperdine. Two of his older brothers, Michael Porter Jr. and Jontay Porter, also played at Missouri.

Porter started in 10 games for Missouri, averaging 6.2 points, four rebounds and 1.6 assists per game across his 12 appearances. His most productive season was his junior year at Loyola Marymount, where he scored 12.5 points, 1.9 assists and 7.2 rebounds.

Nov 9, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; VMI forward TJ Johnson attempts a three-point shot over Missouri forward Jevon Porter (14) at Mizzou Arena. | Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI

Missouri has had a busy transfer portal period thus far. Porter is the fifth Tiger to enter the portal, joining guard Anthony Robinson II, guard T.O. Barrett, guard Sebastian Mack and Crews. Missouri has made three additions up to this point, including forwards Jamier Jones, Jaylen Carey and Bryson Tiller.

To keep up with all of the offseason movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.