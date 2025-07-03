Is Scottie Adkinson Dennis Gates' Biggest Recruiting Win?: The Extra Point
Missouri on SI basketball reporter Michael Stamps breaks down why their most recent commitment might be the biggest the Tigers have landed under Dennis Gates.
Seemingly out of nowhere, the Missouri Tigers recently added the commitment of four-star 2027 guard Scottie Adkinson. He's the No. 37 player in the country and No. 3 at the combo guard position, along with being second in the state of Missouri. Adkinson is a St. Louis native who plays at Webster Groves.
This win is impressive for a variety of reasons. First, the Tigers don't even have a commitment in the 2026 class. They're in the process of doing so, as are many teams. Nobody would even expect them to have a commitment for next year's class, let alone 2027.
Adkinson is also a very talented player and, as of now, is the fifth-best recruit in the modern recruiting era to commit to Missouri. He's the second-highest under Dennis Gates, only behind four-star forward Annor Boateng.
The skill level that Adkinson brings to the table explains why he's ranked so highly. He's a shifty left-handed guard and an automatic scorer from the perimeter, with playmaking ability, as well.
Following where he lands in recruiting rankings as the 2027 cycle moves along will be intriguing to watch, but it looks like the Tigers have a potential point guard of the future in Adkinson down the road.