Subpar Offensive Performance Leads Mizzou to First Round Demise to Drake
WICHITA, Kan. — The center court of INTRUST Bank Arena was the lone divider between a split crowd of fans. Those who traveled from the left side of the Midwest, and those who traveled from the right side.
The bout between the No. 6-seeded Missouri Tigers and the No. 11 Drake Bulldogs Thursday night had the makings of a tense first round matchup of the NCAA Tournament. Wichita alone was a destination that just made sense for Missouri, given Caleb Grill's hometown leniage of legend.
The storybook win that the Tigers could've notched — not to mention a lengthy tournament run — didn't pan out the way one of the Southeastern Conference's strongest teams might've hoped. Missouri played its way back from a subpar offensive performance in the first half, but in the end, it still fell to Drake in a tight 67-57 race.
The local kid did end up as the leader of the box score, scoring 14 points on 4-of-10 shooting. It was still too little too late though, but the Tigers as a whole didn't provide much of assistance. Mark Mitchell underwhelmed with eight points on 2-of-8 shooting in his return from injury, while Missouri as a team shot 33% from the field and 25% from behind the arc.
Even a 23-of-26 clip from the free-throw line wasn't enough to close the gap. A season to be remembered as a return to form, culminated in an upset.
The Bulldogs dictated much of the first half, as Bennett Stirtz expectedly controlled the offense with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting. The Tigers only trailed 30-23 at halftime, but it was a sloppy first 20 minutes of basketball nevertheless.
Missouri turned the ball over a whopping 12 times, which Drake took advantage of with a total of 13 points. Grill only recorded four points on 2-of-6 shooting by that point, and as a unit, it only knocked down 7-of-21 field goal attempts. The Bulldogs were playing sound defense, but the Tigers were too failing to show up to their biggest game of the year.
If Missouri didn't want to go home just yet and avoid an early upset, it's best players needed to perform in the second half. Grill, Mitchell nor Bates were cutting it as the leading men, and it had to gain momentum fast.
Initially once the Tigers broke their halftime huddle at stepped back on the court, not much looked different. The offense remained largely inefficent, while Drake continued to thrive in all of its actions — particulary in moving the ball around the floor.
Each time Missouri clawed its way to a potential comeback, the Bulldogs didn't let it develop into anything more than a minor scare. That was, until a Grill's first made 3-pointer of the night cut the deficit to 52-44 with 7:42 to go. By the 6:10 mark, the difference was just 52-48.
Out of thin air, everything trended in the right direction for the Tigers. The defense found its footing and started creating turnovers, and the offense returned to the form they've been used to. Now, it was very much a basketball game.
The struggles of the first half ultimately came back to bite Missouri in the end, however. Despite its best efforts to dethrone Drake from the lead, its opponent still held on. The score got as close to 52-51 with 4:28 to go, but from there it dispersed.
The Bulldogs honed in down the stretch and finished off the Tigers with free throws and added forced turnovers, turning the lead back to double-digits. The comback for Missouri was short-lived.
Drake will play the winner of No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 14 UNC Wilmington in the second round at a time to be determined Saturday in Wichita.