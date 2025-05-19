Tamar Bates Has Shut Down Potential to Return to Mizzou
A strong NBA combine performance, along with other pre-draft events, has helped former Missouri Tigers guard Tamar Bates cement himself as a draftable guard in the 2025 NBA draft. Because of that, the odds of Bates returning to Missouri for a fifth and final season seem to be zero.
Whether it was his measurements, in shooting drills, a workout, or live scrimmaging, Bates impressed in some way. In his drill performance, he showed his ability to make shots from all around the court. Whether it was 3-point shots on the move, mid-range attempts, or free throws, Bates showed he can hit shots from wherever. Here's how he did in those shooting drills at the NBA combine:
Off dribble: 17-for-30
Spot up: 18-for-25
Three-point star: 19-for-25
Three-point side: 17-for-24
Free throws: 7-for-10
Results for the mid-range side and mid-range star have not yet been recorded.
Bates measured in at 6-foot-3.75 and 191.4 pounds, along with a 6-foot-10.25 wingspan. Those measurements alone were enough to earn him some attention from NBA teams, especially during live scrimmaging.
His stats in the scrimmage didn't hurt either. He recorded 19 points on 7-for-8 shooting, again scoring from various spots on the court. This all but confirms what many are starting to learn about Bates as a potential contributor at the next level.
Workout videos of Bates at the combine have circulated around social media, leading to even more media and analyst attention leading up to the draft process. He's starting to earn respect around draft cycles because of his shot-making ability and athleticism, along with his motor and leadership qualities.
If Bates does end up getting drafted, he will owe a lot of his increased stock to his performances at the Portsmouth Invitational and G League Elite camp. Bates averaged 16.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists during his time there, shooting 57.6% from the field and 46.2% from the perimeter. He proved his ability to be a connector and team player during his time there, leading to an invite to the G League camp.
Things only got better for Bates there, posting 19 and nine-point performances in his two scrimmage opportunities, along with three rebounds and three assists during his 19-point game. His work there caught more eyes of NBA scouts, earning him an invite to the NBA combine.
Nothing is certain when it comes to the NBA draft, but Bates has done everything in his power to hear his name called on June 25. Arguably, no player has caught more eyes than Bates at the combine, especially after having minimal draft momentum beforehand. His blend of size, speed, effort and scoring ability appears to be intriguing to many front offices.
Bates has yet to appear on some big boards around the draft analyst circle, but appears as high as 36th on NBADraft.net's big board. 36 may be a stretch, but he has enough momentum to continue to rise up people's boards before the draft rolls around.