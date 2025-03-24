The Extra Point: Re-Evaluating Mizzou Basketball's Freshmen Class After Year 1
Watch the video below as Missouri basketball reporter Joey Van Zummeren takes a look at what the Tigers' 2024 freshmen class contributed in Year 1, and what roles they could earn in Year 2.
Depending on how many moves the program makes in the transfer portal, the Missouri Tigers could be heavily relying on the development of its 2024 freshmen class for the 2025-2026 season.
Developments from Year 1 to Year 2 were cruical for the program in the 2024-2025 season, with Anthony Robinson II and Trent Pierce both growing into significant contributors in their second years with the program.
Missouri's 2024 freshmen class is full of potential, being rated inside the top-15 classes in the nation by multiple recruiting sites. However, none of the group really on a significant role in their first year with the program.
However, most were given opportunities throughout the season. For example, T.O. Barrett was called upon in the final minutes of Missouri's win over No. 5 Florida in the regular season, and its loss to Drake in the NCAA Tournament, already proving to be a steady piece and exciting defender. Additionally, Annor Boateng, the highest rated prospect out of the group, even started in seven games near the beginning of the season.
No matter how much playing time each saw in Year 1, all should have opportunities available entering Year 2.