Mizzou Adds Talented Florida Wide Receiver Through Transfer Portal

Missouri is adding former four-star wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery from Florida in the transfer portal, per On3. Montgomery was a top-200 recruit in the 2025 recruiting class, according to composite rankings.

Montgomery appeared in only two games this season for Florida, recording three receptions for 29 yards. Two of those came against Long Island and he registered one against Ole Miss for seven yards.



A Miami native, Montgomery was the No. 170 player in the class of 2025 and No. 23 of all wide receivers. He was also No. 25 in the state of Florida, with offers from schools like Penn State, Alabama, Louisville, Georgia, Miami, Michigan and plenty more. Montgomery was the 15th-best player in Florida's 2025 class.

Florida Gators wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery (0) makes a catch during fall football practice at Sanders Indoor Practice Fields at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, August 7, 2025. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] | Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Montgomery is known for his speed and athleticism and the Tigers will surely welcome it. He was a track athlete at Miami Central High School, competing in sprint events and hurdles. His 6-foot-1, 189-pound frame complements his athleticism, as well.

The addition of Montgomery is the third in the wide receiver room and might be the last. The Tigers have already added Cincinnati transfer Caleb Goodie, another speed-based player, along with Auburn wide receiver Horatio Fields. Fields missed most of the 2025 season with a foot injury, but was one of the best portal wide receivers last offseason while departing Wake Forest.

Missouri lost a ton of talent at the wide receiver spot this offseason, so the position group was always going to need an overhaul. The Tigers lost Marquis Johnson, Joshua Manning, Daniel Blood and James Madison II to the portal, while having Kevin Coleman Jr. and Xavier Loyd run out of eligibility. At least three additions were going to be neccesary and Eli Drinkwitz and his staff have fulfilled that.

Retaining star freshman Donovan Olugbode was massive for Drinkwitz, keeping one of the most talented young pass catchers in the country in Columbia. The Tigers also announced the re-signings of freshmen DaMarion Fowlkes and Shaun Terry II, making the core group of returners in the wide receiver room a talented one.

The Tigers officially have a new quarterback, as well. Austin Simmons from Ole Miss made his commitment to Missouri official and he will likely have an inside track to being the starting quarterback. He'll have a trio of new wide receivers to pass to.

To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

Read more Missouri Tigers News: