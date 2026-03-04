The Most Alarming Stat From Mizzou Basketball's Loss to Oklahoma: The Buzz

Missouri's loss to Oklahoma on Tuesday night wasn't a season-ending defeat, but it's one that will set it back in terms of its standing in the SEC and potential NCAA Tournament seeding.



Regardless, a loss is a loss and the Tigers did not look good in Norman, Oklahoma. In fact, it felt as if they'd reverted to some of their old bad habits from earlier in the season. Missouri had been on a hot streak as of late and was viewed as one of the most intriguing teams in the country over the last 30 days.



It's hard to view that being the case anymore after falling to a team that may not make the NCAA Tournament.

Missouri looked bad in a lot of different categories. Take a look below into the one area in which the Tigers struggled the most.

What was the most alarming stat from Mizzou's loss to Oklahoma?

There's a 1A and a 1B to this answer. For starters, Missouri's 16 turnovers were bad. Oklahoma committed 15, but it felt like Missouri's mistakes looked far worse and made bigger impacts on the game than Oklahoma's did. Oklahoma did have a productive and scoring offense to back those turnovers up and Missouri didn't, which also made a difference.



Missouri's 16 turnovers turned into 25 points for the Sooners, which was arguably the biggest difference-maker in this game. The Tigers made a ton of silly mistakes on offense that led to Oklahoma taking it away, but the ability for the Sooners to convert on those is not an area in which the Tigers typically falter.

Shawn Phillips Jr. and Mark Mitchell both turned the ball over four times, while Jayden Stone logged three and T.O. Barrett recorded two. Those aren't good numbers from 80 percent of the team's starting unit and that will have to improve against Arkansas and beyond.

The Tigers can avenge this loss in the final game of their season at 11 a.m. on Saturday against No. Arkansas.

The Buzz: March 4

Missouri women's basketball guard Grace Slaughter was named to the All-SEC Second Team for the 2025 season.

Three-star 2027 defensive back will take a visit to Missouri on March 11, followed by four visits to Florida State, Miami, Syracuse and LSU.

Missouri volleyball is adding veteran coach Lauren Cost to its coaching staff.

Mizzou Fans Please Welcome to the Family, Assistant Coach Lauren Cost‼️



Coach Cost joins the Tigers after a legendary volleyball career and will be with us as we start our Spring Season 🙌



🔗 https://t.co/fjgKh7lzZ2#MIZ 🐯🏐 | #LoveFamilyGrit pic.twitter.com/prEK94uBqP — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) March 3, 2026

Tuesday's Mizzou Results

Missouri men's basketball lost 80-64 to Oklahoma - Stats

Wednesday's Mizzou Schedule

Missouri women's basketball takes on Alabama in the first round of the 2026 SEC Tournament - Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Mizzou Quote of the Day

"The best all-round back." Onofrio on Tony Galbreath

