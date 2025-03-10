Three Mizzou Tigers Earn All-SEC Honors
Three Missouri Tigers were included in the 2025 SEC men's basketball all-conference awards, per the SEC.
Guard Caleb Grill took home the Sixth-Man of the Year award, alongside forward Mark Mitchell who landed on the All-SEC Third Team and Anthony Robinson II on the All-SEC Defensive Team.
Grill took a huge leap this season en-route to winning the sixth-man award, averaging 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists on 49.6% shooting from the field and 42.3% perimeter shooting. Not only did he see a statistical improvement, but Grill also took on a significant leadership role during his sixth season of college basketball.
"He has a mental toughness about him," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said of Grill in a press conference prior to a win over Mississippi State. "[He has] a belief and confidence about him that resonates no matter the situation."
Mitchell, who transferred to Missouri from Duke during the offseason, became a consistent scoring threat for the Tigers as the conference slate of the season progressed. The Kansas City, Kansas native finished the regular season averaging 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and two assists per game.
Over the last nine games, Mitchell averaged 19.1 points per game, featuring a 31-point performance against Alabama and a 25-point game against Oklahoma, both of which resulted in wins. His efforts became more and more impressive toward the end of the season, landing him on the all-conference second team as a result.
Mitchell is joined on that team by Auburn wing Chad Baker-Mazara, Florida forward Alex Condon, Vanderbilt guard Jason Edwards and Ole Miss guard Sean Pedulla.
Robinson, a sophomore guard that showed arguably the most growth of any returning player on the Missouri roster, is a player who prides himself on his defense. He averaged two steals a game, improved from 1.3 per game that he averaged last season.
He also improved in just about every statistical category. Robinson took a scoring and playmaking leap, emerging as Missouri's starting point guard for most of the 2024-25 season. Robinson averaged 9.2 points, 3.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game this season, improving in all three of his scoring efficiency marks compared to last year.
Also on the All-Defensive team with Robinson are Auburn guard Denver Jones, Tennessee guards Jahmai Mashack and Zakai Ziegler and Mississippi State forward Cameron Matthews. Ziegler took home the Defensive Player of the Year honor representing the Volunteers.
Full List of SEC Awards:
Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn
Player of the Year: Johni Broome, Auburn
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, South Carolina
Newcomer of the Year: Chaz Lanier, Tennessee
Freshman of the Year: Tre Johnson, Texas
Sixth-Man of the Year: Caleb Grill, Missouri
Defensive Player of the Year: Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
All-SEC First Team
Johni Broome, Auburn
Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
Mark Sears, Alabama
Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
All-SEC Second Team
Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State
Tre Johnson, Texas
Chaz Lanier, Tennessee
Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
Otega Oweh, Kentucky
All-SEC Third Team
Chad Baker-Mazara, Auburn
Alex Condon, Florida
Jason Edwards, Vanderbilt
Mark Mitchell, Missouri
Sean Pedulla, Ole Miss
SEC All-Defensive Team
Denver Jones, Auburn
Jahmai Mashack, Tennessee
Cameron Matthews, Mississippi State
Anthony Robinson II, Missouri
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
SEC All-Freshman Team
Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma
Tre Johnson, Texas
Asa Newell, Georgia
Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn
Labaron Philon, Alabama