Three Statistical Goals for Mizzou Basketball's Top Players: The Extra Point

The Missouri Tigers are on the brink of entering an important 2025-2026 season, serving as a bridge year between two eras of Missouri basketball. The Tigers will be looking return to the NCAA Tournament and remain competitive in the Southeastern Conference, replicating last season's redemptive success and keeping Missouri as an enticing destination for incoming class of 2026 commits.
The Tigers could look to set these three statistical goals to remain successful.
Anthony Robinson - 27.8 minutes per game
There were no questions about Anthony Robinson's positive impact last season — he led the team in steals and assists per game while maintaining a 7.8 box plus-minus. What was questioned, however, was the quantity of his impact.
Robinson played just 23 minutes per game last season despite starting 31 of 33 games. His relatively-low playing time can be largely credited to his 3.1 fouls per game, a telling sign of his frequent foul trouble in early-game situations, leading his minutes to be cut.
While his presence was enjoyed, it was an absolute necessity, as the Tigers could rely on consistent guard play from Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill and Tony Perkins in his absence. That won't be the case next season, however, as all three departed from the team, leaving Robinson as the lone returning guard to play double-digit minutes per game.
There's weight on his shoulders to take a leap as a top offensive option, but that'll only be possible if he can stay on the court longer. Mark Mitchell led the team with 27.8 minutes per game last season, so it's a resonable benchmark for Robinson to shoot for.
Mark Mitchell - 2.5 assists per game
Mark Mitchell has cemented himself as a proven scorer in the SEC, averaging a team-high 13.9 points per game last season including multiple 25-plus point performances. He'll likely take on an even bigger workload next season, following the aforementioned departure of the Tigers' other top scorers.
Mitchell could bring another fold to Missouri's offense beyond his scoring, however, should he improve his playmaking. He averaged 1.9 assists per game in 2024-2025, but dished out at least three assists in five of his last six regular season games.
As exhibited in those games, Mitchell can use his scoring prowess to an alternative advantage of creating open looks for his teammates. He'll be a centerpiece of the offense once again, and can shoot for a benchmark of 2.5 assists per game — a 0.6 per game increase of last season, and the same mark Perkins averaged — to evolve his game.
Trent Pierce and Jacob Crews –– 36 percent from 3-point range
Trent Pierce and Jacob Crews have been touted as knockdown shooters, but that wasn't exactly the case last season. Crews shot 33 percent from 3-point range — a 7.8 percent decrease from his 2023-2024 campaign — while Pierce shot 33.6 percent.
Missouri ranked second in the conference at 36.7 3-point percentage, but lost their top three sharpshooters in Bates, Grill and Warrick. To maintain a mark near the top of the conference, Crews and Pierce will be looked upon as top candidates to improve their shots.
Should they blossom into more consistent options, they also open up driving lanes for Mitchell, who could then reach the potential 2.5 assists per game mark.