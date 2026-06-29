Trent Burns' Ceiling, Floor with Mizzou Basketball in 2026-27

Trent Burns is a uniquely polarizing player on Dennis Gates' roster for the 2026-27 season. Going about his development was never going to be easy, but his redshirt sophomore season should be a good benchmark for where he is and what he truly could be.

Burns showed glimpses of being a special player as a redshirt freshman. He fits a new mold of centers at both the college level and in the pros, with some guard-like tendencies and ridiculous height, while having a more slender frame. That's Burns to a tee, though he hasn't broken through yet.

The Cypress, Texas, product is still an enigma of sorts on Missouri's roster. Gates might be able to cash in on a gold mine if he can tap into the potential of Burns.

Here's what Burns may bring to the table next season, along with his possible ceiling and floor for his redshirt sophomore campaign.

What he brings

Feb 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Missouri Tigers center Trent Burns (7) blocks the shot of South Carolina Gamecocks guard Eli Ellis (15) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Burns' 7-foot-5, 260-pound frame is the most intriguing thing about him. He has shooting upside and could be a great defensive anchor down the line, but none of that seems to be overly relevant as he enters his third season in Columbia.

For Burns, it's all about baby steps for him on the court. He showed more fluidity and feel for the game last season than many expected, though it was his first time ever touching the court. It will be visible to most onlookers because Burns is a hard guy to miss and playing more will make any improvements in that area clear.

When he is on the court next season, he'll likely play the backup center role to either Tennessee transfer Jaylen Carey or Kansas transfer Bryson Tiller. Burns' size and length will make the center position a versatile one, with Carey and Tiller being smaller and more athletic bigs.

Burns showing growth as a shot blocker will be a good sign of development. It doesn't take much for him to get his hands on a shot attempt, with his timing being the key to seeing those numbers rise. He has the blatantly obvious physical traits to mold into a great shot-blocker; he just has to get more comfortable on the court.

Seeing offensive development from Burns would be a welcome sign, though he has yet to demonstrate good touch around the rim or the ability to create his own shot in the post. He also didn't take a lot of those shots, so seeing a willingness to score would be an improvement.

Health is also an important factor for Burns. He's more susceptible to injury because of his frame, making his offseason training and conditioning far more important. Any awkward landing or anything of that sort could end poorly for Burns, so doing whatever possible to keep him healthy will be on Gates' mind.

It's hard to gather what the expectations are for Burns this season. He is exciting and loved by the Missouri faithful, but there's a sense that he's just not ready for significant minutes yet. If that's the case, his sophomore season may be another that's not the most thrilling.

Ceiling

More likely than not, Burns won't take any massive strides next season. Seeing visible improvement in his fluidity and feel for the game will be the biggest priority for him, which might not come with the largest statistical jump.

A small boost in his points per game, rebounds per game and blocks per game would be a good sign for the development of Burns.

Stats: 6 ppg, 4 rpg, .4 apg, 0.3 spg, 0.9 bpg, 0.9 tpg, 55% FG, 20% 3FG, 75%FT

Floor

Burns is still, very clearly, an unfinished project at the center position. His developmental plan is one that needs to be executed properly and carefully for him to reach his potential, which may mean more of a learning curve during his redshirt sophomore season.

Stats: 2.5ppg, 3.4 rpg, .2 apg, 0.3 spg, 0.5 bpg, 0.9 tpg, 55% FG, 20% 3FG, 75%FT

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