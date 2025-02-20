Trent Pierce Responds Positively After Reduced Playing Time - The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri basketball reporter Michael Stamps recaps Missouri Tigers guard Trent Pierce's last two performances after getting benched against Texas A&M and Oklahoma.
Missouri guard Trent Pierce has struggled as of late, receiving only six and two minutes, respectively, against Texas A&M and Oklahoma in games a week ago. He responded to those poor performances and low minute counts with eight points in his last two games against Georgia and No. 4 Alabama.
Against the Crimson Tide, Pierce also added six rebounds and five assists on 3-for-5 shooting. Despite his struggles from the free throw line, going 1-for-5, Pierce still played an important role in the win.
He wasn't as efficient against Georgia, but he still was important to the win. He also grabbed five rebounds and recorded two assists against the Bulldogs but shot 3-for-9 from the field.
There are plenty of players on this team that can score in bunches, not placing any sort of pressure on Pierce to do so. When he contributes as a scorer, it's just an added boost for Missouri.
His three-point shot coming around will definitely help the Tigers offensively if it does eventually happen, but rebounding the ball and efficient passing while attacking the basket can immediately help his team.
