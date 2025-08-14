Mizzou Football Commit Named Among Top Prospects in St. Louis Area
Despite just 10 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class for Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff, the Tigers have seemingly compiled a group of very talented prospects that could potentially be difference makers early in their careers in Columbia.
This week, one of those talented prospects, 3-Star wide receiver Devyon Hill-Lomax, was named as one of the top seniors in the St. Louis area by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Hill-Lomax is part of a larger, "Super 30," series in which the top 30 prospects in the St. Louis area are named ahead of their senior seasons.
The lengthy wideout committed to the Tigers in June of this year, and is currently ranked as the No. 22 player in the state of Illinois and the No. 115 wide receiver in the nation, according to Rivals. He checks in at No. 14 on this list.
Hill-Lomax told Paul Halfacre of the STL Post-Dispatch, "I didn't like football at first. I swear, I hated it. (...) I realized you feel the hit, but then it goes away right after so soon as you get to the next play."
The 6-foot-4, 180 lb. wideout is one of the most physically gifted targets in the class. He has incredible length and a wide catch radius, but needs to take the next step as a senior if he hopes to find success at the division one level.
In his junior season, Hill-Lomax compiled just 18 receptions for 341 yards and four scores, but most of his production came in a single game. On September 20 last year, against O'Fallon High School, he put together a dominant 166 yard, two touchdown performance, displaying his high level ability.
Missouri wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler has worked with high caliber targets in the past such as current Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and Pittsburgh Steelers wideout D.K. Metcalf, so a player with the physical tools of Hill-Lomax could thrive under his guidance.
The talented Tigers' commit and the Edwardsville Tigers are set to kick off the 2025 season next week on August 29 against the Titans of Glenwood High School. Edwardsville is coming off a disappointing 6-4 season, and will look to get an early start against a team that went 9-3 in 2024.
2026 Missouri Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompana Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/25)