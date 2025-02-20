Why Dennis Gates Urged Fans Not to Rush Court After Win Over Alabama
COLUMBIA, Mo. — With 1.5 seconds remaining in an upset victory over No. 4 Alabama, Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates called a timeout to take the PA microphone.
He urged the student section at Mizzou Arena to refrain from rushing the court, adding to the messages appearing on the video board reminding fans of the Southeastern Conference rules fining home teams when fans rush the court.
"We don't need to be getting fines out there," Gates explained in his press conference after the win. "But, the safety. And I hope that becomes a normal thing. And when you're excited, which I give our crowd credit for being, I just didn't want us to rush the court and get a fine."
Missouri fans rushed the court in a Dec. 8 win over then-No.1 Kansas, an instance when Gates said afterward he wanted to take the microphone to order fans to "rush the damn court."
Missouri was fined $100,000 for that court rushing and would've been fined $250,000 more by the SEC if fans did the same in the win over Alabama.
Missouri's 110-98 win over Alabama gave Tiger fans every reason to be excited, however. After finishing multiple highlight plays and earning their fifth-ranked win of the season, four of which came at home.
"Ultimately, they showed up, and I think our crowd, I wasn't trying to take any fun away from them, but I hope they're ready for next week as well," Gates said. "I kind of want them to keep that energy up and obviously continue to do the things that they do to impact the game."
The Tigers' next home matchup is against South Carolina on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 8:00 p.m. CT, but play next on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:00 p.m. CT on the road against the Arkansas Razorbacks.