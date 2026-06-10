Trent Pierce's Ceiling, Floor with Mizzou Basketball in 2026-27

Returning senior forward Trent Pierce is an anomaly. In modern-day basketball, it is incredibly rare to keep a starting-caliber player for all four years, but the Tigers have done just that with Pierce.

In a roster dominated by youth and new talent, Pierce sticks out. The lengthy forward is one of six returners, one of two returning seniors and the sole projected returning starter.

While many have their eyes set on standout freshmen Jason Crowe Jr. and Toni Bryant, or sophomore transfers Bryson Tiller and Jamier Jones, Pierce has gone under the radar as one of the most vital pieces to success for Missouri basketball.

With Pierce as the second-highest scorer that played for a high-major program last season on last year on roster, it is likely that the 6-foot-10 forward will be given a higher workload and shot diet in the upcoming season. Here's a look at Pierce's fit, ceiling and floor with the Tigers this year.

What Pierce Provides

Feb. 19, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard/forward Jacob Crews (35) celebrates with forward Trent Pierce (11) after Pierce made a layup in the first half of a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mizzou Arena. | Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI

Pierce's biggest contribution to Missouri is his shooting and scoring ability. As a silky-smooth, near 7-foot forward, Pierce poses as a major threat for opposing defenses.

At his size and speed, he can rearrange many defensive schemes, causing the opposing teams to attempt to pair someone with similar height and athletic ability. More often than not, this archetype of player will not be available to other teams, resulting in Pierce having an advantage to get to the basket or knocking down triples with ease.

Due to an injury last year, the sharpshooter didn't start playing until SEC play began, but he quickly found his role on the team and thrived in it. Pierce averaged 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals in less than 30 minutes per contest. In his 12 starts to end the season, he recorded nearly 12 points per game and shot 49.5 percent from the floor and 38.1 percent on over five 3-point attempts per contest.

Due to his height and deliberate decision making, Pierce was one of, if not the most consistent shot-maker from beyond the arc. Pierce hit at least one three in 18 of 20 contests played.

The development in his game is also undeniable. Pierce's 3-point percentage has increased by at least five percent every season and his points per game have elevated by nearly five points in each season.

On the defensive end, Pierce has provided great length and speed for Missouri, especially on the perimeter. Expecting him to bang in the post is unreasonable and that will likely be the least of Missouri's worries after the haul of transfer talent brought in and overall size listed on the roster.

Missouri forward Trent Pierce (11) shoots against Miami guard Noam Dovrat (14) during the first half of an NCAA Tournament first-round game between Missouri and Miami on Friday, March 20, 2026, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. | (Cal Tobias/OnSI)

Missouri will likely increase Pierce's minutes and most notably, attempts from deep after a large portion of the team's best 3-point shooters departed. Outside of Pierce, the top seven players in attempts from beyond the arc and three shooters that shot at least 38 percent from three will not return this year.

None of the other five returners will be major contributors from 3-point range, as they combined for 68 of the Tigers 685 3-point-attempts last year. Pierce accounted for 99 in 20 games, the second-highest amount of threes attempted per contest.

Missouri added other players to the roster that can shoot from distance, but the senior may be the most trusted to take a large amount from range. Although Crowe is expected to be a strong 3-point shooter, it is difficult to rely on freshman to knock down deep balls. While Crowe and fellow incoming freshman Aidan Chronister have thrived at the high school level, the Tigers don't have any many proven shooters from the collegiate level.

Jones and Luke Northweather shot at least 38.7 percent from three last year, but both only shot around one 3-point attempt per game, and the Tigers' transfers don't bring anything otherworldly to the table either. Some of the better 3-point shooters will likely come off the bench in Kennard Davis, who shot 32.1 percent on 5.2 3-point attempts at BYU and Jordan Crawford, who shot 36.8 percent on 6.5 attempts at South Dakota.

That leaves Pierce with the chance to become the Tigers' premier shooter from downtown. Not only will he be the oldest player in the starting lineup, he will also be the most crucial for the Tigers' success from 3-point range — arguably the most important shot in basketball.

Pierce's ceiling

Pierce has steadily improved every single season at Missouri and there is a high chance that he takes one last leap in his final season in black and gold. If Pierce elevates his shot diet while receiving more minutes as a veteran leader, his scoring averages will soar, resulting in a Missouri squad that is much more complete on the offensive end.

Potential stats: 15 ppg, 5 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.5 spg, 1.2 tpg, 48% FG, 41% 3FG, 80% FT

Pierce's floor

Pierce will more likely than not be an integral part of the team next season, but it is possible that his 3-point shot does not fall down with the consistency of last year. As the potential primary shot maker from distance, opposing teams may hone in on Pierce and throw different packages his way, resulting in a down year from a percentage standpoint.

Potential stats: 10 ppg, 4 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1 spg, 45% FG, 34% 3FG, 62% FT

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