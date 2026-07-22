Recapping SEC Media Days Takeaways on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast

Football season is draws even closer as the Missouri Tigers flew to Tampa to speak at SEC Media Days on Monday. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz provided insight on injury updates, new transfers and thoughts on the College Football Playoff, while linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez, left tackle Cayden Green and running back Jamal Roberts detailed their offseasons.

On the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast, Missouri On SI beat reporters Killian Wright and Zachary Knox-Doyle recapped everything the quartet said at SEC Media Days, along with what it means for the program heading into fall camp, which is set to begin Aug. 3.

You can watch the full episode using the YouTube, or through Apple, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

Ahmad Hardy's Injury Update

After suffering a gunshot on the morning of May 10 in Laurel, Mississippi, superstar running back Ahmad Hardy is now medically cleared, per Drinkwitz. Hardy's return-to-play protocal is at "five-to-eight weeks."

Five weeks from now would make him theoretically ready before Missouri's season-opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, while eight weeks from now would have him ready ahead of Missouri's Week 3 matchup against Troy.

"At the end of the eight weeks, we still don't know what his recovery will be from a 'Is he the same Ahmad Hardy that was last year?'" Drinkwitz said. "My anticipation and what I've seen, the way he's attacked his rehab, he's going to be a better Ahmad Hardy than when he was before, and I'm very proud of the way that he's approached his recovery."

Josh Atkins' Injury Update

Arizona State transfer Josh Atkins, who we previously projected to start at right tackle, suffered a lower leg injury in spring practice that Drinkwitz originally said would keep him sidelined until "September or October." At SEC Media Days, Drinkwitz gave a less-than-ideal update on Atkins' injury.

""Unfortunately Josh had a setback with his injury," Drinkwitz said. "He's still attacking it, but it's not gonna be as hopeful as we had that he might be able to be back midseason. We'll see how that goes, but had a little bit of a setback in the early part of June."

Atkins is one of the most important player's on Missouri's offense, as he's set to blindside block for starting quarterback Austin Simmons, and replace Keagen Trost, one of the most consistent player's on last season's roster.

Other Topics

Wright and Knox-Doyle also discussed the following:

- An elevated pass game

- Jamal Roberts' offseason

- Drinkwitz's thoughts on CFP expansion

- The future of the Kansas rivalry

- Dominick Giudice's move to center

- The edge room

- Blake Craig's return to health

- And more

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