'We Need him to Score': Anthony Robinson II Finds 3-Point Success Against VMI
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Anthony Robinson II finally showed flashes of his improved scoring ability on Sunday evening, going for 20 points on 6-for-7 shooting. His strong shooting night helped the Tigers earn a 106-68 win over the VMI Keydets.
This is something head coach Dennis Gates and the Tigers have been searching for through these first three games and it was finally found.
"He comes from underclassmen to upperclassmen. We need him to score and be the Defensive Player of the Year in this conference," Gates said following the win. "At the end of the day, if he continues to do that and not react when he misses a free throw, what I'm thankful is he allows me to coach him."
More specifically, Robinson looked super comfortable shooting from beyond the arc. He went 4-for-5 on the night, all of which were good looks.
Four of them were catch-and-shoot attempts, making three of those. The first triple of the game for Robinson was done all by himself, stepping back and knocking one down with a defender in his face.
Robinson's ability to look smoother from the three-point line has come from work with Gates specifically. There's also a lot of confidence in Robinson from Gates and the rest of the team to make these outside shots.
"I've been working with coach Gates on my and technique still," Robinson said after the win. "So just me being more comfortable out there, not thinking about it. Get out of my head [and] just letting it go."
This was the first time Robinson had attempted more than four perimeter shots in a game in his entire college career. He hasn't had the full chance to show his full range and volume of perimeter shooting because of the personnel around Robinson over the last two seasons.
Robinson has always been able to shoot, dating back to his high school days, but he's just now getting the chance to show that off with the Tigers as a junior.
"He ended up sacrificing his offense," Gates said. "If you watched his tapes, AAU, if you watch his tapes in high school, he shot the ball."
Robinson has heard it directly from his coaching staff that he needs to shoot more. It shouldn't be a surprise that, when he attempted more three-point shots, they happened to go in. His four makes should be a confidence builder.
"Coach Gates just told me to shoot the ball," Robinson said. "So just me being comfortable shooting the ball, and I wasn't worried about miss or make."
Robinson's ability to shoot the ball at a high volume and efficiently will only grow more important as the season goes on. The Tigers got only a taste of what could be in terms of Robinson's offense against VMI.
Missouri will take the court next at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. This will be the first major test for the Tigers this season.