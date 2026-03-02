Mizzou Forward Earns SEC Weekly Honors for Tennessee, Mississippi State Games
Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell was named the SEC Player of the Week after his performances against Tennessee on Feb. 24 and Mississippi State on Feb. 28. Against Tennessee, Mitchell finished with 23 points, three rebounds, two assists and a block. He followed that by recording 17 points, four rebounds, an assist and a block against Mississippi State.
Mitchell has been arguably the best and certainly the most consistent player for the Tigers this season. He's averaging 17.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, leading the Tigers in all of those categories. Mitchell is also averaging 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game and shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from the three-point line. Currently, Mitchell is playing at an All-SEC level.
The success of Mitchell is directly correlated with how Missouri is playing at the moment. It's won seven of its last 10 games and Mitchell has scored in the single digits only once in that stretch, coming against Texas A&M. That game also resulted in a victory.
The best performances of Mitchell's season have come sporadically, but some of his outings have led to big conference wins. He scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a win over Oklahoma, a game that also ended in a game-winning shot from Mitchell.
Mitchell was named the co-player of the week alongside Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. Kentucky center Malachi Moreno was also named the SEC Freshman of the Week.
Mitchell and the Tigers are back in action against Oklahoma at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 inside the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
