Week 1 Mizzou Transfer Portal Updates
Watch the video below as Missouri basketball reporter Michael Stamps breaks down who the Missouri basketball staff is pursuing in the transfer portal and which ones have the best chance of ending up as Tigers.
The transfer portal has officially been open for six days and counting and the Missouri Tigers are getting active in it early. Head coach Dennis Gates already earned one commitment in Loyola Marymount forward Jevon Porter and lost one to the portal in Aidan Shaw. Positionally, those two cancel out and the Tigers are still in the hunt for other positions.
A few names stand out so far for the Tigers, most of which are guards. There isn't intel suggesting one or the other will end up in a Missouri jersey as of now, but there are certain role fits that just make sense. That list of players includes Long Beach State guard Devin Askew, South Carolina forward Nick Pringle and others.
There is also a long list of players Gates and his staff have been in contact with, according to Sam Keyser and The Portal Report. A blend of guards and forwards make up the list and multiple of those players have taken visits to schools not named Missouri already.
It's early in the transfer portal process and it's possible that players the Tigers will go after aren't in the transfer portal yet, but things are starting to heat up. With players like Tamar Bates, Tony Perkins, Caleb Grill and more leaving Gates after exhausting all of their eligibility, the guard position will be one Gates and his staff need to be aggressive in pursuing.
The portal closes on April 22, meaning there is plenty of time for players to enter and commit. Transfer portal fun is just getting started and expect the Tigers to be involved in multiple ways.