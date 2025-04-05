Week 2 Mizzou Transfer Portal Updates
Listen below to Missouri on SI basketball reporter Michael Stamps discuss Missouri's activity in the transfer portal, including who they're contacting and who's on the way out.
With another week done and dusted in the NCAA transfer portal, there's plenty more to talk about revolving around the Missouri Tigers. Despite only holding on to one commitment, the Tigers have been quite busy.
Targets are flying off the board, however, leaving some people concerned. After missing on guys like North Carolina forward Jalen Washington and East Tennessee State guard Quimari Peterson, there are guys Missouri that had a good chance to land going elsewhere. Even if there are 17 days remaining of the portal being open, it does seem like time is moving fast.
The Tigers also received updates on two departures. Forward Aidan Shaw committed to Boston College earlier in the week, marking the end of his Missouri career. Freshman forward Marcus Allen also entered the portal to many people's surprise, leaving the Tigers without a former four-star forward who played sparingly during his first season.
There haven't been many updates outside of that. The Tigers have reached out to plenty of targets, many of which would be good fits, but they don't have much to show for it yet. Outside of Jevon Porter from Loyola Marymount, the Tigers have yet to land anyone. Like it or not, the clock is ticking and they will have to bring in some commitments soon.
Adding a big man will be important, which is where Arizona State forward Jayden Quaintance comes into play. He's a dominant defensive big, though he's slightly undersized. Landing him would be momentous because of his NBA draft hope and potential NIL asking price. South Carolina forward Nick Pringle is another option there as well.