Week 4 Mizzou Transfer Portal Updates
Watch the video below as Missouri On SI basketball reporter Michael Stamps takes one last look at Missouri's transfer portal goals just one day before its closure.
The transfer portal closes in one day and it looks like the Missouri Tigers may be done adding players to their roster. With a limited number of names tied to head coach Dennis Gates, what the Tigers have now might be what sees the court next November.
That may frustrate some people, given the magnitude of some of the additions, but it also should signal a level of trust that Gates and his coaching staff have on their current roster. The returning players for next season are:}
G Ant Robinson II
G T.O. Barrett
G Jacob Crews
G Annor Boateng
F Mark Mitchell
F Trent Pierce
C Trent Burns
There is no doubt that this is a solid core of players to build from, given the return of Robinson, Mitchell and Pierce. If the development of Boateng, Burns and Barrett stays on course and Crews is able to show year-to-year growth, the Tigers might just be set.
Gates also added four new transfers in prior weeks, including UCLA guard Sebastian Mack, Loyola Marymount forward Jevon Porter, Oklahoma big man Luke Northweather and Arizona State center Shawn Phillips. There is enough power conference experience to go around in that group and guys like Mack and Phillips should compete for starting roles next season.
Missouri's name has been floated around with Middle Tennessee State transfer guard Jestin Porter, who averaged 15 points per game on 41.1% shooting last season, but there has not been any other information on a potential destination for him.
Guys like Kennard Davis Jr. from Southern Illinois and Tarence Guinyard from UT-Martin were players Gates and his staff initially reached out to in the transfer portal, but it does not appear as if there is any momentum for either prospect. LSU and Ohio State are believed to be potential destinations for Davis and there is no other information on Guinyard.