What Ashton Judd's Departure Means for Mizzou
On the afternoon of April 8, it was announced that Missouri guard Ashton Judd had entered the transfer portal, per Talia Goodman of On3. Judd's departure dwindles the current Missouri roster down to seven players for the 2025-2026 season.
It was known that Judd had a close relationship with former Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton, who herself had departed from the program in February, and now is at the helm for Wisconsin.
A few weeks after Pingeton's exit, Missouri hired former Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper to step in as the new leader for the Tigers. Harper exhibited faith in the Tigers' current core of players, citing them as a priority.
"We have a good core of returners... our number one goal, our returning players," Harper said. "They're really making up the core, the foundation, and I'm super excited about who we have here."
Despite praise towards a group that certainly included Judd, it appears she will not be returning as a part of Harper's core.
Judd spent the first three years of her collegiate career with Missouri, averaging 10.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 37.6 percent from three over that period of time. Her skillset as a shooter and shot creator have provided a fold to the Missouri offense that isn't easily replaceable, but the Tigers will have to find an alternative.
Sticking to Harper's ideology of the current core making up the foundation, it's possible that sophomore guard Abbey Schreacke will take on a bigger role for the upcoming season. Identical to Judd, Schreacke shoots a career 37.6 percent from three, instantly becoming the Tigers' best volume shooter.
After playing 24.3 minutes per game in her freshman year, Schreacke saw her minutes decrease to 17.8 per game in her sophomore season, playing 20 or more minutes just three times in conference play. Despite the decrease in minutes, her production remained similar –– scoring 0.1 fewer points per game on a less-than-three percent decrease in true shooting.
Now that Schreacke is one of two returners on the wing, the role is presumably hers to lose. However, if Harper went for an external solution, there's a premium option in the transfer portal waiting.
Arkansas sophomore guard Kiki Smith entered the portal following the departure of former Arkansas assistant coach Todd Schaefer, who Harper has since hired as an assistant at Missouri.
If in need of a volume shooter, look no further than Smith. In her sophomore season, Smith averaged 10.6 points per game and shot a lights-out 40.6 percent from three on 5.3 attempts per game. While lacking the size Judd possesses, Smith's shooting can certainly help to replace Judd in some ways.
To keep track of Missouri women's basketball offseason moves, click HERE.