What Mississippi State Win Says About Mizzou's Potential - The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Mizzou basketball reporter Joey Van Zummeren discusses what was learned about Missouri basketball's ceiling after its fourth ranked win of the season.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The Missouri Tigers (17-4, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) have been one of the biggest surprises this season in college basketball. A win over then-top-ranked Kansas put most of the college basketball world on notice. But less than two months later, its arguably not even in the top three of Missouri's most impressive victories this season.
The win over No. 14 Mississippi State on Saturday on the road seems to be the best indicator of just how far the Tigers could go this season. Fortunately for Missouri though, it didn't quite feel like the Tigers' peak or ceiling. Flashes that have shown in other areas weren't necessary in the win.
The Tigers will have the chance to prove themselves as a real force in the SEC over the next three weeks, with a slate featuring games against three teams currently inside the top six of the conference standings — Tennessee, Texas A&M and Alabama.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
How the SEC Weekend Slate Impacted Mizzou Basketball
Dennis Gates Reaches Career Milestone in Mizzou's Win Over Mississippi State
3 Takeaways From Mizzou's Impressive Road Win At Mississippi State