What to Watch For With Mizzou Alums in NBA Summer League

NBA Summer league festivities have already begun, as both the Salt Lake City Classic and the California Classic are multiple games through. While Missouri basketball only has one alum representing in the small-group league, it'll have five total representatives in the NBA 2K27 Summer League in Las Vegas, which features all 30 teams and begins Thursday.

At summer league, the opportunity arises for fringe NBA players to climb the ladder and earn a solidified spot with an organization, be it via a two-way contract, a guaranteed contract or a spot with the organizations G League affiliate.

Here's where each of the former Tigers reside, along with the most important part of their game needed to earn a roster spot after summer league.

Mark Mitchell, Denver Nuggets

After leading Missouri in scoring each of the past two seasons, Mitchell signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Denver Nuggets in the days following the 2026 NBA Draft. Mitchell shined as a star with the Tigers, blossoming into the No. 1 option with heavy usage as a driver and facilitator.

In the NBA, however, Mitchell likely won't be a high-usage player, rather a complementary role player tasked with doing the little things: guarding up, finishing in transition and knocking down the open triple. The most important things for Mitchell in Las Vegas will be his release on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers and how his size translates to defense, both on and off the ball.

If Mitchell can hoist up 3-pointers quicker and take the more often, or prove that his gigantic wingspan can be put to use on the defensive end, the potential for him as a future NBA rotation player goes up.

Tamar Bates, Utah Jazz

Bates is already a full year removed from his college days, having spent last season with the Denver Nuggets on a two-way contract. However, Bates only appeared with the Grand Rapids Gold, fracturing his left foot in December and keeping him out the remainder of the season before getting a shot with the main roster.

In 13 games with the Gold last season, Bates averaged 19.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.8 turnovers per game while maintaining uber-efficient 54.9 / 44.1 / 90.3 shooting splits. There's no question that Bates can translate his efficient shooting and finishing to the next level, but upping his physicality or decision-making would be ideal for more opportunistic mintues.

As a 6-foot-4 off-guard, Bates needs to either be able to scale up to guard wings defensively, or improve his ball-handling enough to occasional run point guard. Otherwise, he'll be position locked as a shooting guard on a Utah squad with one of the best shooting guard prospects of the decade, Darryn Peterson, on his team.

Jevon Porter, Memphis Grizzlies

Porter is the only Tiger who's already played a game, as the Grizzlies' summer league squad is competing in the Salt Lake City Classic. Porter played 2:10 minutes against the Thunder and did not record a stat.

Given he's playing alongside many former draft picks and current standard-contract rosterees, getting consistent playing time may be a tough task for Porter. Above all else, Porter's hustle and energy will be his most important skill to improve upon.

Sean East II, Cleveland Cavaliers

East is the furthest removed from his college days of any former Tiger in summer league, having last suited up for Missouri in the 2023-24 season. Since then, he's earned a few summer league and G League opportunities across the league, but his most memorable landing spot was with the Edmonton Stingers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

In the 2025-26 season, East set the all-time single-season CEBL scoring record, reaching 582 points in 25 games. The performance earned him a spot with the Salt Lake City Stars, the Utah Jazz's G League affiliate. He flourished as a top option, averaging 19 points and 5.3 assists per game on 49.2 / 35.7 / 76.9 shooting splits.

For East to earn a two-way contract with an organization, improving his free throw rate and on-ball defense would be an enticing start.

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