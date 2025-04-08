Where Mizzou Stands in the Final AP Poll Rankings
Let's keep it short and sweet.
The Missouri Tigers fell out of the final AP top-25 ranking, receiving 16 votes and sliding far down the pecking order of teams. The Tigers managed to stay ranked through the beginning of March Madness but a first-round loss was enough to bump them out.
The Tigers ended their season on a sour note, losing 67-57 loss to the 11-seeded Drake Bulldogs. The matchup looked like a bad one for the Tigers from the very beginning and Bennett Stirtz and company proved that to be true. Missouri finished the season with a 22-12 record and landed in eighth place in the final SEC standings.
Now, the focus is on the transfer portal for the Tigers. Dennis Gates has landed three so far in Loyola Marymount forward Jevon Porter, Oklahoma forward Luke Northweather and UCLA guard Sebastian Mack. Whether the Tigers are done yet or not is to be determined, but Gates is slowly starting to fill some roster holes that need to be done.
Forward Mark Mitchell and guards Trent Pierce and Anthony Robinson II are expected to be the cornerstone of next year's squad. A combination of those three, select other returners and the newcomers should make for a unique and exciting Missouri roster next season.
Here's where the Tigers landed in the final AP poll below:
Final AP Top 25
1. Florida, 36-4, 1525
2. Houston, 35-5, 1464
3. Duke, 35-4, 1402
4. Auburn, 32-6, 1343
5. Tennessee, 30-8, 1220
6. Alabama, 28-9, 1198
7. Michigan State, 30-7, 1188
8. Texas Tech, 28-9, 1140
9. Maryland, 27-9, 923
10. Michigan, 27-10, 873
11. St. John's, 31-5, 862
12. Kentucky, 24-12, 744
13. BYU, 26-10, 712
14. Purdue, 24-12, 704
15. Arizona, 24-13, 639
16. Wisconsin, 27-10, 542
17. Iowa State, 25-10, 512
18. Ole Miss, 24-12, 424
19. Texas A&M, 23-11, 358
20. Arkansas, 22-14, 321
21. Louisville, 27-8, 309
22. Clemson, 27-7, 265
23. Gonzaga, 26-9, 250
24. Saint Mary's, 29-6, 186
25. Memphis, 29-6, 137
Others receiving votes
Drake 122, Oregon 105, Illinois 80, UConn 76, Creighton 60, Colorado St. 49, UCLA 36, McNeese St. 17, Missouri 16, New Mexico 10, UC San Diego 6, Kansas 5, Marquette 2.