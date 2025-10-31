Which 2 Mizzou Players Could Break Out in 2025-26?: The Buzz
Dennis Gates assembled a fascinating roster ahead of the 2025-26 season, creating a mixture of returning talent, freshmen and transfers. Each of those players are going to play an important role, but there are a few specific returning guys that may see a larger role than others.
One of those guys is glaringly obvious. Junior point guard Anthony Robinson II seems primed for a huge season on both sides of the ball. He showed the college basketball world what he's capable of on defense last season, along with glimpses of his offensive potential. With an increase in volume, a boost in scoring could come soon.
"You look at Ant Robinson, we want Ant Robinson to be able to not have that small sample size, but to increase it, while also maintaining that percentage that he's been able to shoot it at," Gates said at Missouri media day.
Maintaining his efficiency will be important, but it's looking like Robinson has the confidence to improve it. He scored 16 points on perfect efficiency in Missouri's exhibition win over Kansas State, all in 23 minutes.
The next of those guys is sophomore wing Annor Boateng. Unlike Robinson, Boateng didn't get a full chance to show off what he could do as a freshman. It seems as if his second career offseason was a beneficial one, however.
"Annor Boateng has made a big jump as well," Gates said. "So I want those two guys to make the jump that's necessary in their career that will allow them the opportunity to push their team forward and play significant minutes."
He showed that in Missouri's exhibition game, scoring 15 points on 4-for-5 shooting. He also went to the free throw line seven times, making six. It seems unlikely that Boateng makes a huge statistical jump and takes away minutes from some of the team's veterans, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he emerges as a solid depth piece.
Mizzou's Thursday Results
No events scheduled.
Mizzou's Friday Schedule
- Volleyball at No. 16 Tennessee at 5:30 p.m. — Watch, Live Stats
- Cross Country in the SEC Championship in Knoxville, Tennessee. Men's at 9:08 a.m., Women's at 9:53 a.m.
Did you notice?
- Missouri football announced that its game against Texas A&M has sold out, making Missouri's entire home slate a sellout. The streak of sold-out games dating back to the Tigers' game against Kansas State in 2023, is now the longest in program history.
- Missouri basketball extended an offer to Keaton Murray, a four-star shooting guard in the class of 2028.
On this day in Mizzou history:
October 31, 1891: Mizzou and Kansas meet for the first time in any sport. Kansas won the football game, 22-8.
Oct. 31, 1936: Mizzou faced its first ranked opponent and took a 20-0 loss at No. 11 Nebraska. The Tigers still finished 6-2-1 and second to the Cornhuskers in the Big 6.
