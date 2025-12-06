Early Outlook for Mizzou Football's Offseason: The Buzz
In this story:
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his early thoughts on where the team stands entering the offseason.
Missouri left more to desire in the 2025 season after finishing the regular season with an 8-4 record.
"I think it's a good season," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said of the 2025 season. "It's not great. We had a chance to go to great. We didn't get it done. And as a team, as an organization, as everybody, we've got to find those inches and it starts with me, and then it trickles down to everybody."
Entering the offseason, it's clear Missouri will not only need to replace losing production, but improve at position groups. For example, not only will Missouri be losing two, possibly three, of its offensive linemen, but the position group was already a weak point of the team in 2025. A similar thing can be said about the cornerbacks, where Missouri will lose all three of its starters.
2025 made it clear that Missouri still has a bar to clear. Taking those steps start with the moves the program will make in the offseason.
- Friday's Mizzou Results
- Saturday Mizzou Schedule
- Did you notice?
- Mizzou Quote of the Day:
- Check out our social media:
- Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Friday's Mizzou Results
- Mizzou wrestling defeated Long Island 42-0 at Hustle in the Heartland in St.. Charles
- Mizzou wrestling lost to Nebraska 27-10 at Hustle in the Heartland in St Charles
Saturday Mizzou Schedule
- No events scheduled
Did you notice?
- The University of Georgia is taking Misoouri edge rusher Damon Wilson to court over an NIL contract dispute. Wilson left the program in January before joining the Tigers. His former school is seeking $390,000 from Wilson.
- Former Missouri wide receiver, Luther Burdem, will assume a larger role in the Chicago Bears offense this week with the news that their starting wideout Rome Odunze will sit out. Burden will look to make his mark in a rivalry game against the Packers
- The 2026 SEC football schedule is set to be released at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 11 on SEC Network
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"I don't feel any remorse for lining up out wide. I know I'm resented for it. Defensive backs call me a sissy and say, 'Get back in there where you belong.' But it's like telling Earl Campbell he can't run because he's too big."Kellen Winslow
Check out our social media:
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI YouTube
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Joey Van Zummeren is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.Follow JoeyVZ_