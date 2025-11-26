Previewing Mizzou at Arkansas on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast
The top conversations surrounding Missouri and Arkansas' programs entering Week 14 do not involve matchup between the two teams to close out the regular season.
Instead, reports emerged Wednesday that Arkansas is set to hire Alex Golesh as its new head coach, while the Missouri board of curators are set to meet Wednesday afternoon to take steps in authorizing a new contract for head coach Eli Drinkwitz.
The game itself at Arkansas almost seems secondary. What happens in the immeadiete aftermath will be more meaningful.
But until then, Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps prepared to wrap up the Tigers' regular season on the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast. The two discussed the explanations Eli Drinkwitz gave for issues in the loss at Oklahoma, plus took a look at an interesting Arkansas team.
Arkansas has lost each of its last nine games, standing as the only SEC team without a conference win this season.
However, the Razorbacks have been able to compete with some top teams in the conference. In losses against Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M, the Razorbacks lost by an average of just four points.
"Arkansas has really faced a lot of adversity this year, but they are a very dangerous team is as being able to tell through the point differential, the number of close games that they play, the style of offense that coach (Bobby) Petrino has put together," Drinkwitz said of Arkansas in a press conference Tuesday.
Drinkwitz, who grew up in Arkansas, is 4-1 against the Razorbacks in his time at Missouri. He coordinated an offense against a Bobby Petrino-led Louisville three times from 2016-18 when Drinkwitz was the offensive coordinator at NC State. Drinkwitz and NC State won two of those three matchups.
"I think coach Petrino has performed admirably in a very difficult situation," Drinkwitz said. "I think he has done a really good job holding that team together. That team fights, that team plays really hard, and they are very explosive on offense."