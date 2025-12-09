Early Thoughts on Mizzou's Bowl Selection: The Buzz

Watch the video above as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his early reactions to Missouri’s bowl selection.



Missouri will close off its season on Dec. 27 when it travels to Jacksonville, Florida, to take on Virginia in the Gator Bowl.

It’ll be just Missouri’s second time going against an ACC team over the past four seasons. It will also be Missouri’s first time in the Gator Bowl since 1968.

Though bowl games have been losing value seemingly every year over the last few seasons, there’s still a lot a program can gain from participating in a bowl game. For Missouri, it will be the opportunity to accomplish program and individual records.

“Jacksonville is the perfect bowl game for our team to finish the season against one of the best teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference,” head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a press release. “I want to challenge our fans and alumni to come and support us in Florida as we try to become the first team in Mizzou history to win nine games in three straight seasons. This is a special team that has worked very hard to put themselves in this position and we look forward to ending the season on a high note.”

Tuesday's Mizzou Schedule

No Events scheduled

Did you notice?

Missouri gymnastics coach Shannon Welker discussed the bar for success and continuing to perform at an elite level while looking ahead to the 2025-2026 season. The Tigers secured a third-place finish at the National Championship meet last season.

#Mizzou gymnastics (@MizzouGym) is gearing up to start a new year, fresh off of the best season in program history in the 2025 campaign, finishing third at the NCAA Championship Final.



The Tigers are becoming a mainstay on the national stage: "It's one thing to get there. It's… pic.twitter.com/ewpmGhAeX3 — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) December 8, 2025

Former Missouri teammates Harrison Mevis and Darius Robinson swapped jerseys after the Rams and Cardinals game at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. Mevis and the Rams took home the 45-17 victory. He went 6-6 on extra points while adding a 36-yard field goal.

Missouri volleyball's All-SEC setter, Marina Crownover, announced that she has entered the transfer portal. The redshirt-junior previously spent time at Texa,s where she won a National Championship with the Longhorns.

Missouri redshirt junior Marina Crownover has entered the transfer portal. The 5-foot-11 setter averaged 9.37 assists per set this year for the Tigers, which hit .242 this season. She was all-SEC second team last year. pic.twitter.com/qMGUU8Bhp6 — Lincoln Arneal (@Lincoln_VB) December 8, 2025

Quote of the Day

“Jeremy Maclin so good with a football in his hands, we hand the football to him like a running back, seven, eight, nine times a game. Two years ago we never did that at all. So I think personnel dictates that.” Gary Pinkel

Check out our social media:

BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social

X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI

Instagram: MizzouOnSI

Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI YouTube

Read more Missouri Tigers news: