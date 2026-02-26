2026 NFL Scouting Combine Attendee Speaks on Mizzou’s Jaden Jones, John Papuchis

INDIANAPOLIS — With the amount of player and coach movement in college football nowadays, it makes sense that the Missouri Tigers could have plenty of overlap with players at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

It made even more sense when Marvin Jones Jr., a former Oklahoma, Florida State and Georgia edge, took the third table in the interview room at 11:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Jones spent the third year of his college football career with the Florida State Seminoles, which led him to cross paths with transfer defensive end Jaden Jones and newly-hired special teams coordinator John Papuchis.

The Jones and Jones connection remains a strong one to this day, according to Marvin. Through multiple injuries that Jaden has suffered, Marvin has made sure to stay in touch to check in.



“He still texts me to this day, so we’ve got a good relationship going,” Jones said. “I definitely enjoyed spending time with JJ.”

Injuries have been a concern and a talking point between the two when they text. Jafen has undergone two season-ending injuries, one of which kept him out for the lone season that Marvin was there.



Jaden came back ready to go for the 2025 season and was able to draw a little attention, but recovering completely from multiple ACL tears is always going to be an uphill battle. He’s yet to tap into his full potential because of that.

“Obviously, he’s gone through a lot of injuries, so just having conversations with him,” Jones said. “(I’m) just seeing what he’s going through. I think he has a lot of potential and I can’t wait to see it really unfold.”

The skills that Jaden brings to the table, along with the measurables, are similar. Marvin was last listed at 6-foot-5, 262 pounds, while Jaden was recently measured at 6-foot-5, 257 pounds. The raw athleticism and bend off the edge are also very similar, along with their builds.



“He’s got great size, great ability,” Jones said. “He’s always asking questions. We definitely traded a lot of ideas in my time there.”

Florida State football players Marvin Jones (7) and Patrick Payton (11) take part in the final Tour of Duty winter workouts ahead of 2024 spring practices on Thursday, March 7, 2024. | Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Marvin shared a piece of advice for Jaden on Tuesday. This coming season looks like a real opportunity for the former JUCO product to see real starting snaps, which could bring along new challenges.



“I would just say stay focused and stay on your grind,” Jones said. “Don’t compare yourself to anybody else’s story. He already has a great story going, so I’m excited to see how it unfolds.”

Jones and Papuchis also only spent a season in the same position group, with Papuchis as the lead man for the defensive ends. It was there that a few things became abundantly clear to Jones, who was a former five-star recruit and was at his second collegiate stop.

There was one thing in particular that stood out the most to Jones, however.



“A lot of experience, man,” Jones said. “He’s a great guy off the field that you can ask questions about life to. JP, he’s definitely been there for me.”

Papuchis was a player who offered his time to many players, including Jones, while their paths had crossed. That won’t be something that Jones forgets, even though he spent time at multiple schools and is headed to the NFL.



“Awesome advice off the field, spending hours in his office on the weekends, during the week," Jones said. "He definitely helped me a lot throughout my process and I'm very thankful for him."”

Though Papuchis hasn’t coached yet for the Tigers and Jones has yet to play a game in a Missouri uniform, the high praise for both seems to be a positive for two potentially key ingredients for success for the Tigers in 2026.

