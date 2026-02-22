Mizzou Commit Scottie Adkinson Sets High School Scoring Record: The Buzz
Before even reaching his senior year, Missouri basketball Scottie Adkinson has cemented himself in the history books of Webster Groves High School, becoming the program's all-time leading scorer in a win over Eureka on Friday.
In the win, Adkinson surpassed 1,838 points to claim the title. The record was previously held by Courtney Ramey, who earned third-team All-Big 12 honors in 2021 while playing for Texas.
The combo guard was an early commit for the Tigers' 2027 recruiting class, still standing as the sole commit in the class. He also held offers from Illinois, Iowa and Louisville, amongst others. A four-star prospect, Adkinson is the 39th best prospect in the class, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings.
The Buzz: Feb. 22
- Two Missouri players earned a spot on On SI's top 100 prospects for the 2026 NFL draft, with edge rusher Zion Young being ranked No. 40, and linebacker Josiah Trotter at No. 67.
- Missouri football extended an offer to Dion Edwards, a safety prospect in the class of 2028 from Chatanooga, Tennessee. He's also received offers from Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech.
- Dami Sowunmi, a defensive line prospect in the class of 2027, announced he'll be taking a visit to Missouri in June. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound lineman also holds offers from Indiana and Vanderbilt, amongst others.
Saturday's Mizzou Results
Baseball: won 17-5 vs. New Haven
Softball: won 8-2 vs. Houston, lost 1-4 vs. McNeese State - RECAP
Men's basketball: lost 94-86 at. No. 20 Arkansas - RECAP
Sunday's Mizzou Schedule
Baseball: vs. New Haven at noon at Terry Park in Fort Myers. Florida - Listen, Live Stats
Wrestling: at No. 4 Iowa State at 2 p.m. in Ames, Iowa on ESPN+ - Watch
Women's basketball: at No. 7 LSU at 3 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on the SEC Network - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Softball: vs. Louisiana at 11 a.m. Joe Miller Field in Lake Charles, Louisiana - Live Stats
Tennis: vs. Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee at 1:30 p.m.
vs. Tennessee State at 6 p.m.
Women's golf: Day 1 of the Westbrook Invitational in Arizona
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2026 opener:
195 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"The way Coach [Norm] Stewart handled his cancer shows what a tough person he is," Booker says. "He really bounced back, and that's pretty much what we try to do on the court. We try to do what he did, just keep fighting.”Melvin Booker
