Mizzou Commit Scottie Adkinson Sets High School Scoring Record: The Buzz

Before even reaching his senior year, Missouri basketball Scottie Adkinson has cemented himself in the history books of Webster Groves High School, becoming the program's all-time leading scorer in a win over Eureka on Friday.



In the win, Adkinson surpassed 1,838 points to claim the title. The record was previously held by Courtney Ramey, who earned third-team All-Big 12 honors in 2021 while playing for Texas.

The combo guard was an early commit for the Tigers' 2027 recruiting class, still standing as the sole commit in the class. He also held offers from Illinois, Iowa and Louisville, amongst others. A four-star prospect, Adkinson is the 39th best prospect in the class, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings.

Statesmen battle past a tough Eureka team with a little bit of late Roberts Gym magic. History making night as Scottie Adkinson becomes the all time leading scorer in program history!!! #TTW #TheTraditionContinues pic.twitter.com/ekUMYis4Vn — Webster Groves Basketball (@StatesmenHoops) February 21, 2026

The Buzz: Feb. 22

Two Missouri players earned a spot on On SI's top 100 prospects for the 2026 NFL draft, with edge rusher Zion Young being ranked No. 40, and linebacker Josiah Trotter at No. 67.

Aug 28, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) celebrates a tackle against Central Arkansas. In his first game at Mizzou, Trotter completes eight tackles on the night, including one tackle resulting in a loss of two yards. | Sam Simon/MissouriOnSI

Missouri football extended an offer to Dion Edwards, a safety prospect in the class of 2028 from Chatanooga, Tennessee. He's also received offers from Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech.

Dami Sowunmi, a defensive line prospect in the class of 2027, announced he'll be taking a visit to Missouri in June. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound lineman also holds offers from Indiana and Vanderbilt, amongst others.

Saturday's Mizzou Results

Baseball: won 17-5 vs. New Haven



Softball: won 8-2 vs. Houston, lost 1-4 vs. McNeese State - RECAP



Men's basketball: lost 94-86 at. No. 20 Arkansas - RECAP

Sunday's Mizzou Schedule

Baseball: vs. New Haven at noon at Terry Park in Fort Myers. Florida - Listen, Live Stats



Wrestling : at No. 4 Iowa State at 2 p.m. in Ames, Iowa on ESPN+ - Watch

Women's basketball : at No. 7 LSU at 3 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on the SEC Network - Watch, Listen, Live Stats



Softball: vs. Louisiana at 11 a.m. Joe Miller Field in Lake Charles, Louisiana - Live Stats

Tennis: vs. Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee at 1:30 p.m.

vs. Tennessee State at 6 p.m.

Women's golf: Day 1 of the Westbrook Invitational in Arizona

Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2026 opener:

195 days.

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

"The way Coach [Norm] Stewart handled his cancer shows what a tough person he is," Booker says. "He really bounced back, and that's pretty much what we try to do on the court. We try to do what he did, just keep fighting.” Melvin Booker

