First Look at Mizzou WBB in Exhibition Loss to Maryville
Missouri women's basketball took the floor at Mizzou Arena for the first time ahead of the 2025-2026 season. This marked the first matchup of the Kellie Harper era since replacing longtime coach Robin Pingeton in March.
Harper's debut didn't go quite as planned. An ice-cold shooting start and a lack of perimeter defense were the downfall as Maryville upset Missouri in overtime. 90-84.
An injury scare to your key transfer portal addition and going to an overtime loss against a Division II opponent is not the ideal way to reignite a program, but the regular season is yet to start, and SEC competition is months away. But as of now, it looks like Harper and her squad have a lot of work to do.
The official start to the season will tipoff against Central Arkansas at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Mizzou Arena.
Notes from Missouri's win
- It was evident that Jordana Reisma, the senior transfer from Cleveland State, would play a significant role in Missouri's production on both sides of the ball. Reisma will be the Tigers' de facto big. She averaged 14.5 points per game on the nation's best efficiency at a .677 rate from the field. She was among the Tigers' top scorers on the night with 21 points while adding 11 rebounds.
- Midway through the fourth quarter, Reisma went down with a leg injury and had to be helped off the floor, putting no weight on the limb, but later returned to close out the game. Moments after checking back in, Reisma drilled a three-pointer to tie the game with under two minutes remaining.
- Junior guard Grace Slaughter is expected to leap this season after averaging 15 points per game a year ago. She is among the top sharpshooters in the country after sinking her triples at a .459 rate. She got going with an early three, but she consistently made her presence known in the paint. On offense, Slaughter displayed a knack for getting to the basket. She tied the game at the free-throw line with 10 seconds remaining in regulation, but it was not enough to stop the Saints. She had a team-high 25 points.
- Efficiency woes were on display throughout the exhibition. Harper has emphasized a desire to play fast and a willingness to push the pace, but shot-making may come at a cost. In the first half, Missouri shot a horrid 10-40 from the field. The team settled down out of the break and shot over 50% in the second half.
- Another central question entering the matchup was point guard play and who would step into primary playmaking duties. Well, not many plays were being made, and the question remains unanswered. Kroenke, Dowell and Schreacke seem to be the most viable options, but Slaughter and Lisa Thompson each also shared possessions of taking the ball up the court. Kroenke is the Tigers' returning assist leader from a year ago, averaging three assists per game. Against Marville, Missouri, the team only totaled eight assists.
- Aside from Reisma, Dowell was the strongest out of the group of eight newcomers. She excelled at attacking the basket and drawing contact. Dowell made a habit of getting to the line and, most importantly, making her free throws. Dowell sank 9 of 11 free throws. She was one of three Tigers in double figures, scoring 19.
- Pepperdine guard transfer Chloe Sotell appeared to be the primary offensive focus off the bench. She repeatedly went to her step-back, into a line drive jump shot. Sotell found ways to get open with and without the ball in her hands, but the shot was not dropping against Maryville.
- The defense is a long way away. Missouri's tallest player, returning forward Hannah Linthacum, did not play, so Reisma and Slaughter were tasked with protecting the paint. The perimeter defense was shaky all around. Particularly in the third quarter, Missouri allowed the Saints to drain 5-of-9 from long range while surrendering the lead.
- Before the season, several Tigers emphasized a competitive edge. The Tigers showed a spark in the fourth quarter, tightening up on defense and stringing together just enough buckets to send the game into overtime. Slaughter and Dowell scored 13 and 8 points in the fourth quarter, respectively.
- Overtime was a struggle for the Tigers. They allowed a deep three to open up the extra frame. Missouri gave up 12 points to the Saints while scoring 6 itself.